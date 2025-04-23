Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 12:49 PM

Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks during a press conference with other Senate Democrats on social security cuts at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks during a press conference with other Senate Democrats on social security cuts at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in March. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Senate Democrats asked the Social Security Administration's acting inspector general Wednesday to investigate whether cuts made to the agency have impacted benefits due to Americans.

Schumer, D-N.Y., sent the letter, cosigned by Committee on Finance Ranking Member Sen. Ron Wyden, D- Ore., Special Committee on Aging Ranking Member Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., to SSA Assistant Inspector General for Audit Michelle L. Anderson.

"We are writing to express deep concern regarding recent developments at the Social Security Administration that will drastically disrupt, if not reduce, Americans' earned benefits," Schumer wrote.

He then mentioned that in the past month, the SSA has quickly closed offices, fired thousands of workers and first changed, then reversed customer service practices, "with little transparency or consideration on its impact to its customers."

Related

Schumer continued that there is concern that "that this hostile environment will foster burnout, low morale, higher attrition, and worse productivity among employees," which collectively "will undoubtedly lead to disruption in benefit payments and increasing barriers for Americans to access their Social Security benefits."

He then asked for a review to determine if the changes made have affected the SSA's "ability to administer the programs and on SSA's beneficiaries," and the agency's ability to provide customer service.

The Washington Post has since reported that White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement that Democrats' concerns were "fake," and that "President Trump will fiercely protect Social Security, eliminate unfair benefit taxes to boost seniors' take-home pay, and drive the Social Security Administration to modernize systems, enhance customer service, and combat fraud."

Prominent Democrats have been publicly discussing potential damages caused by cuts to the SSA recently. Former President Joe Biden made his first public comments since his departure from the White House, which criticized the cuts.

"In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much devastation. It's breathtaking that it could happen so fast," Biden said.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Gerry Connolly, D-Va., sent a letter to Anderson last week, which he said in a press release was initiated because he allegedly "obtained multiple credible and disturbing whistleblower reports that DOGE is knowingly jeopardizing Social Security Administration operations, putting Americans' Social Security benefits at risk of delay, and compiling a 'master database' of Americans' most sensitive data that risks exposure and exfiltration."

The SSA announced in February that as per executive orders issued by the White House, it would cut its workforce from 57,000 to 50,000 and reduce its regional structure of 10 offices to a "regional structure in all agency components down to four regions."

Latest Headlines

New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey wildfire evacuation orders lifted as blaze grows to 12,000 acres
April 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of New Jersey residents have been evacuated as the Jones Road Wildfire along the East Coast grows to 12,000 acres, authorities said. It was 35% contained by Wednesday afternoon.
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms
Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl over portions of the central United States nearly every day through at least Tuesday of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Sen. Dick Durbin, Senate's number 2 Democrat, to retire in 2026
April 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced Wednesday he will not seek a sixth term in the Senate in 2026 after decades in Congress.
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
April 23 (UPI) -- The Uvalde City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved a settlement with families of Robb Elementary School mass shooting victims.
Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available
April 23 (UPI) -- The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't.
Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
April 23 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly Wednesday filed lawsuits against four telehealth companies alleging they are deceiving consumers by selling compounds of slightly-different versions of Lilly drugs.
Meta's Oversight Board rules on content posted after move away from fact-checkers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta's Oversight Board rules on content posted after move away from fact-checkers
April 23 (UPI) -- Meta's Oversight Board published nearly a dozen decisions Wednesday on whether or not to remove content from the company's platforms.
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
April 23 (UPI) -- Three more federal prosecutors who worked on the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams have resigned, stating that they will not confess to the Trump administration wrongdoing by refusing to dismiss the prosecution
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
April 23 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate, his son and a network of companies as the Trump administration seeks to resume talks over Tehran's nuclear program.
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
April 23 (UPI) -- Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Tuesday by an Arizona jury of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in July 2019.

Trending Stories

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel

Follow Us