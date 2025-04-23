Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available

April 23 (UPI) -- The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't.

In a statement, NAD said Apple advertising claimed AI features were "available now" at the launch of iPhone 16 but those features were actually not yet available.

"While these features are now available," NAD said in a statement. "NAD recommended Apple avoid conveying the message that features are available when they are not."

NAD found that Apple claimed AI features like Priority Notifications, Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration were available at the launch of iPhone 16 models, but those features weren't available until later.

NAD is a non-profit marketplace monitoring program of BBB National Programs.

"Although Apple launched these features in staggered software updates between October 2024 and March 2025, NAD found that these claims were not properly supported at the time they were first made," NAD's Wednesday statement said. "NAD further found that Apple's disclosures-such as footnotes and small-print disclosures-were neither sufficiently clear and conspicuous nor close to the triggering claims."

NAD added that Apple advertised claims about Siri AI functions were also not immediately available when Apple ads said they were.

"While we disagree with the NAD's findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations," Apple said in a statement.

Apple told NAD it would permanently stop an ad called "More Personal Siri" that had been focused on AI improvements for Siri.

Apple's website no longer carries advertising saying Apple Intelligence is "available now."