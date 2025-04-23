Trending
U.S. News
April 23, 2025 / 11:11 AM

Watchdog group says Apple ads touted AI features that were not yet available

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't. NAD said Apple advertised AI features as being available at the launch of iPhone 16 but those features were actually not yet available. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't. NAD said Apple advertised AI features as being available at the launch of iPhone 16 but those features were actually not yet available. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The advertising watchdog National Advertising Division said Wednesday that Apple advertising claimed Apple Intelligence features were available when they weren't.

In a statement, NAD said Apple advertising claimed AI features were "available now" at the launch of iPhone 16 but those features were actually not yet available.

"While these features are now available," NAD said in a statement. "NAD recommended Apple avoid conveying the message that features are available when they are not."

NAD found that Apple claimed AI features like Priority Notifications, Image Playground, Genmoji, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration were available at the launch of iPhone 16 models, but those features weren't available until later.

Related

NAD is a non-profit marketplace monitoring program of BBB National Programs.

"Although Apple launched these features in staggered software updates between October 2024 and March 2025, NAD found that these claims were not properly supported at the time they were first made," NAD's Wednesday statement said. "NAD further found that Apple's disclosures-such as footnotes and small-print disclosures-were neither sufficiently clear and conspicuous nor close to the triggering claims."

NAD added that Apple advertised claims about Siri AI functions were also not immediately available when Apple ads said they were.

"While we disagree with the NAD's findings related to features that are available to users now, we appreciate the opportunity to work with them and will follow their recommendations," Apple said in a statement.

Apple told NAD it would permanently stop an ad called "More Personal Siri" that had been focused on AI improvements for Siri.

Apple's website no longer carries advertising saying Apple Intelligence is "available now."

Latest Headlines

Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Uvalde City Council unanimously approves settlement with mass shooting victim families
April 23 (UPI) -- The Uvalde City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved a settlement with families of Robb Elementary School mass shooting victims.
Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Eli Lilly sues telehealth companies for selling Mounjaro, Zepbound compounds
April 23 (UPI) -- Eli Lilly Wednesday filed lawsuits against four telehealth companies alleging they are deceiving consumers by selling compounds of slightly-different versions of Lilly drugs.
Meta's Oversight Board rules on content posted after move away from fact-checkers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta's Oversight Board rules on content posted after move away from fact-checkers
April 23 (UPI) -- Meta's Oversight Board published nearly a dozen decisions Wednesday on whether or not to remove content from the company's platforms.
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
April 23 (UPI) -- Thousands of New Jersey residents have been evacuated as a wildfire burning along the East Coast continues to grow, authorities said.
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Three more prosecutors who worked on Eric Adams' corruption case resign
April 23 (UPI) -- Three more federal prosecutors who worked on the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams have resigned, stating that they will not confess to the Trump administration wrongdoing by refusing to dismiss the prosecution
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranian LPG magnate, son
April 23 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned an Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate, his son and a network of companies as the Trump administration seeks to resume talks over Tehran's nuclear program.
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury convicts Lori Vallow Daybell of conspiring to kill estranged husband
April 23 (UPI) -- Lori Vallow Daybell was convicted Tuesday by an Arizona jury of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, who was fatally shot in July 2019.
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
April 23 (UPI) -- Elon Musk says he will step back next month from his work with the Department of Government Efficiency to focus more time on Tesla, after the electric carmaker's profits plunged 71%.
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
April 22 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday held the inaugural meeting of a task force dedicated to eradicating "anti-Christian bias" in the federal government.
Paul Atkins sworn in as SEC chairman
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Paul Atkins sworn in as SEC chairman
April 22 (UPI) -- Paul Atkins, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in what some say was a nod to the crypto industry, was sworn in Tuesday to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trending Stories

U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
U.S. to place 3,251% tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces major cuts at State Department
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces major cuts at State Department

Follow Us