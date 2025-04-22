Rail officials say N.J. Dock Bridge revitalization to cost $140M less than originally budgeted

April 22 (UPI) -- A revised plan to revitalize New Jersey's 90-year-old railroad Dock Bridge over the Passaic River could cost taxpayers $140 million less than previously budgeted, the Transportation Department announced.

"Americans want their trains on time and safe. It's that simple," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday in a news release.

"Refocusing this project on these two priorities will fast-track a vital repair to our country's outdated infrastructure and save millions in the process."

The project initially was budgeted for $375 million, which has been lowered by 37% to $235 million after revising the scope of work to be done by its estimated completion in 2029.

The project's revised scope means it should be completed sooner and for less money.

"This new plan will help us quickly increase the bridge's reliability and safety while also maximizing the useful life of this critical piece of infrastructure," Amtrak President Roger Harris said.

"It's a big win for U.S. transportation and a good example of how creative thinking and value engineering can make a project plan even better."

Officials with the Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak agreed to the revised rehabilitation project for the rail bridge that has six tracks crossing the lift bridge that connects the New Jersey cities of Newark and Harrison.

The lift bridge often becomes stuck while making room for river traffic, which disrupts the flow of rail traffic, according to the DOT.

The revitalization plan places it in a fixed position while greatly improving its structural integrity and operational performance by reducing delays.

The project also will strengthen and reinforce the bridge's components.

The revised plan removes enhanced lighting and delays rehabilitation work on parts that are still in good shape, according to the Transportation Department.

The Amtrak-owned lift bridge is situated along one of the busiest sections of the Northeast Corridor rail line that runs from Boston to Washington, D.C.

The bridge carries 720 Amtrak, Port-Authority Trans-Hudson and New Jersey Transit trains every day and is the nation's busiest passenger rail route, according to Amtrak.

The DOT says Amtrak carries 200,000 rail passengers across the bridge every day, many of whom travel between Newark and Manhattan.

Project funding is covered by grant funding from the FRA through the Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program.