Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence

Roche announced a $50 billion investment into the United States. File Photo by Steffen Schmidt/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Biotechnology giant Roche said it will invest $50 billion into the United States over the next five years.

Roche announced Monday that the financial effort will include new research and development sites, as well as both new and expanded manufacturing facilities.

This investment plan is expected to create over 12,000 new jobs, with a thousand at Roche and the remaining 11,000 to serve as support for the new facilities, in addition to 6,500 construction jobs.

Among the moves Roche plans to make include a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, another for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana and a third in Massachusetts that will both conduct AI studies and medical research.

Roche will also upgrade and expand its manufacturing and distribution capacities for medicines and diagnostics at existing facilities in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey and Oregon, and furthermore create a center for the manufacture of weight loss medications at a location that has yet to be announced.

"Our investments of [$50 billion] over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the U.S. and around the world," Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker said in the press release.

Roche is the latest company that has responded to the threat from President Donald Trump to end the pharmaceutical industry's exemption from import tariffs with strategies of international growth.

Switzerland's Novartis proclaimed earlier in April it plans to invest $23 billion into ten of its U.S. facilities, and Britain's AstraZeneca said it would invest $2.5 billion in creating a Beijing hub back in March in addition to its two research and development centers in the United States.