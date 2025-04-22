Trending
U.S. News
April 22, 2025 / 8:29 AM

Roche to invest $50 billion into its U.S. presence

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Roche announced a $50 billion investment into the United States. File Photo by Steffen Schmidt/EPA-EFE
Roche announced a $50 billion investment into the United States. File Photo by Steffen Schmidt/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Biotechnology giant Roche said it will invest $50 billion into the United States over the next five years.

Roche announced Monday that the financial effort will include new research and development sites, as well as both new and expanded manufacturing facilities.

This investment plan is expected to create over 12,000 new jobs, with a thousand at Roche and the remaining 11,000 to serve as support for the new facilities, in addition to 6,500 construction jobs.

Among the moves Roche plans to make include a gene therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, another for continuous glucose monitoring in Indiana and a third in Massachusetts that will both conduct AI studies and medical research.

Related

Roche will also upgrade and expand its manufacturing and distribution capacities for medicines and diagnostics at existing facilities in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey and Oregon, and furthermore create a center for the manufacture of weight loss medications at a location that has yet to be announced.

"Our investments of [$50 billion] over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the U.S. and around the world," Roche Group CEO Thomas Schinecker said in the press release.

Roche is the latest company that has responded to the threat from President Donald Trump to end the pharmaceutical industry's exemption from import tariffs with strategies of international growth.

Switzerland's Novartis proclaimed earlier in April it plans to invest $23 billion into ten of its U.S. facilities, and Britain's AstraZeneca said it would invest $2.5 billion in creating a Beijing hub back in March in addition to its two research and development centers in the United States.

Latest Headlines

U.S. ambassador George Glass meets with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. ambassador George Glass meets with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba
April 22 (UPI) -- The new U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass was in Tokyo Tuesday for a discussion with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Wife of detained Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil announces birth of son
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wife of detained Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil announces birth of son
April 22 (UPI) -- Noor Abdalla, the wife of detained Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, announced the birth of their son on Monday.
U.S. offers $5M reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of MS-13 leader
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of MS-13 leader
April 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the leader of the foreign terrorist organization MS-13, the State Department announced Monday.
Judge bars federal immigrations agents from operating on Rikers for now
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge bars federal immigrations agents from operating on Rikers for now
April 22 (UPI) -- A New York state judge has prohibited New York City Mayor Eric Adams from allowing federal immigration agents from operating within the Rikers Island jail ahead of a hearing scheduled for later this week.
House GOP-led panel refers Ex-N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to DOJ for prosecution
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House GOP-led panel refers Ex-N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to DOJ for prosecution
April 22 (UPI) -- A House GOP-led panel has renewed its call for the Justice Department to prosecute Andrew Cuomo, the former Democratic governor of New York, on accusations of lying to Congress.
Walgreens agrees to pay up to $350M in opioid prescription settlement
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Walgreens agrees to pay up to $350M in opioid prescription settlement
April 21 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay as much as $350 million to settle illegally filled prescriptions for addictive opioid drugs and false reimbursement claims to the federal government, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Federal student loan collections resume next month
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Federal student loan collections resume next month
April 21 (UPI) -- The federal government will resume collections on defaulted student loans for the first time in more than five years, starting next month.
Hegseth blames media, former 'disgruntled' workers for revelation of second Signal chat
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hegseth blames media, former 'disgruntled' workers for revelation of second Signal chat
April 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday blamed media and former "disgruntled" employees for reports that he shared military war plans via a second Signal group chat involving his wife and brother.
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
April 21 (UPI) -- American Forces Network will reduce programming starting on May 1 to "better streamline operations," the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
April 21 (UPI) -- The wife of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty Monday for her role in her husband's bribery scheme, which netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political influence.

Trending Stories

Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Federal student loan collections resume next month
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse

Follow Us