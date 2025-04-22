Trending
April 22, 2025 / 11:41 AM

Rep. Haley Stevens joins race for Michigan Senate seat

By Ian Stark
Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in January of 2024. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in January of 2024. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., announced Tuesday she is going to run for the Senate seat currently held by fellow Democrat and retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

"It's official, Michigan," Stevens posted to X Tuesday, "I'm running to be your next United States senator."

Stevens joins a crowded field of Democrats as she officially launches her campaign, as current Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow already announced her campaign to run for the seat earlier this month, as did Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former director of Wayne County's Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services. Former Michigan state House Speaker Joe Tate is also expected to run for the seat.

Republican and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers also announced he is making a run to flip the Senate spot, with other potential GOP candidates Rep. Bill Huizenga and 2022 nominee for governor Tudor Dixon also considered possible candidates, though neither have officially announced campaigns.

Michigan is expected to be a hotly contested state come the election, as while President Donald Trump won the state in 2024, Rogers lost the U.S. Senate race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who replaced fellow Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow who retired.

