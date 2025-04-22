U.S. ambassador George Glass meets with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba

April 22 (UPI) -- The new U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass was in Tokyo Tuesday for a discussion with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Glass, who was sworn in April 12, met with Ishiba at the premier's office for about 35 minutes, and the two reportedly spoke about both strengthening the relationship between the United States and Japan, and what they can do together on the international stage.

The U.S. military and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces are a part of that relationship, especially as the United States has installations on the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

There has been a long history of local opposition in Okinawa over the bases, and the two men are expected to have discussed that ongoing situation, as well as the subject of Japanese nationals who were abducted by North Korea.

Ishiba brought up the kidnappings, which allegedly occurred during the 1970s and 1980s, and Glass reportedly offered "full support" toward a resolution of the issue.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is in charge of the abduction problem, and he also reportedly met with Glass Tuesday. The Japanese government officially lists 17 people as abductees, and Glass plans to meet with the families of those taken.

Glass also said he is "very optimistic" about the tariff talks the two countries are slated to have later in April, and that the U.S.-Japan relationship is currently in a "golden age" both "economically and friendship-wise."