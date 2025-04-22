Trending
U.S. News
April 22, 2025 / 2:16 AM

House GOP-led panel refers Ex-N.Y. Gov. Cuomo to DOJ for prosecution

By Darryl Coote
A GOP-led subcommittee has referred former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the Justice Department for prosecution on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A GOP-led subcommittee has referred former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the Justice Department for prosecution on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- A House GOP-led panel has renewed its call for the Justice Department to prosecute Andrew Cuomo, the former Democratic governor of New York, on accusations of lying to Congress about the state's handling of COVID-19 nursing home policies.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in his position as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, sent a criminal referral for Cuomo to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday recommending the former governor be charged with making false statements to Congress.

According to the criminal referral, Cuomo lied during testimony when he denied being involved in drafting a New York State Department Health report that was used to evade criticism over COVID-19 policies for nursing homes.

The report seemingly blamed COVID-19-infected staff for bringing the virus into nursing homes while undercounting the number of COVID-19-related deaths in those facilities.

The since-shuttered Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic had referred Cuomo for prosecution in the fall, but then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, under the previous Biden administration, appears not to have taken action on the request.

"Andrew Cuomo is a man with a history of corruption and deceit, now caught red-handed lying to Congress during the Select Subcommittee's investigation into the COVID-19 nursing home tragedy in New York," Comer said Monday in a statement.

"This wasn't a slip-up -- it was a calculated cover-up by a man seeking to shield himself from responsibility for the devastating loss of life in New York's nursing homes."

He added that lying to Congress is a federal crime and that Cuomo must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"The House Oversight Committee is prepared to fully cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation into Andrew Cuomo's actions and ensure he's held to account," he said.

Cuomo was governor of New York from 2011 to 2021 when he resigned from office amid allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in recent years.

Latest Headlines

US offers $5M reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of MS-13 leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
US offers $5M reward for information leading to arrest, conviction of MS-13 leader
April 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the leader of the foreign terrorist organization MS-13, the State Department announced Monday.
Wife of detained Columbia graduate student announces birth of son
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wife of detained Columbia graduate student announces birth of son
April 22 (UPI) -- Noor Abdalla, the wife of detained Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, announced the birth of their son on Monday.
Walgreens agrees to pay up to $350M in opioid prescription settlement
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walgreens agrees to pay up to $350M in opioid prescription settlement
April 21 (UPI) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay as much as $350 million to settle illegally filled prescriptions for addictive opioid drugs and false reimbursement claims to the federal government, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Federal student loan collections resume next month
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal student loan collections resume next month
April 21 (UPI) -- The federal government will resume collections on defaulted student loans for the first time in more than five years, starting next month.
Hegseth blames media, former 'disgruntled' workers for revelation of second Signal chat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hegseth blames media, former 'disgruntled' workers for revelation of second Signal chat
April 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday blamed media and former "disgruntled" employees for reports that he shared military war plans via a second Signal group chat involving his wife and brother.
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
April 21 (UPI) -- American Forces Network will reduce programming starting on May 1 to "better streamline operations," the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
April 21 (UPI) -- The wife of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty Monday for her role in her husband's bribery scheme, which netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political influence.
Harvard sues Trump administration over funding withdrawal, oversight demands
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Harvard sues Trump administration over funding withdrawal, oversight demands
April 21 (UPI) -- Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, on Monday sued the Trump administration after federal funding was withdrawn and institutional oversight was demanded.
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
April 21 (UPI) -- A Texas constable deputy was shot and injured in a shootout Monday outside of a family courthouse in downtown Houston, where the suspect was also wounded.
FTC sues Uber for alleged 'deceptive' charges, cancellations of subscription Uber One
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FTC sues Uber for alleged 'deceptive' charges, cancellations of subscription Uber One
April 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Uber, the largest ride-hailing service in the world, for "deceptive" billing and cancellation practices with its Uber One subscription service.

