Trump, first lady welcome young revelers to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll

April 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump stood alongside first lady Melania Trump and a person dressed in a large pink rabbit costume on the White House South Portico balcony Monday to celebrate the Easter Egg Roll.

Following the national anthem, the president and first lady both joined children on the White House lawn for the egg event, which dates back to 1878.

More than 42,000 guests were expected to attend the 147th edition of the event, which involved over 30,000 colored eggs.

Name a more iconic duo. WE WILL WAIT #WHEasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/2p5ROBjxKi— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

"We're honoring Jesus Christ...all throughout our lives. We're bringing religion back in America," Trump told the crowd, and wrote on X.

Both the president and first lady spent time with children who were decorating eggs at tables set up on the South Lawn of the White House.

The Easter Egg Roll at the White House first took place under the administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Trump also said he was saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.

The leader of the Catholic Church died Monday morning in the Vatican City at the age of 88.

"He was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world," Trump said of the Pope.

The president has ordered all U.S. state flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Donald, Melania Trump host 2025 Easter Egg Roll