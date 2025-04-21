Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 5:25 PM

Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse

By Sheri Walsh
A Texas constable deputy was shot and injured in a shootout Monday outside of the Harris County family law center in downtown Houston. Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones was shot in the back after chasing a man with a weapon. The suspect was also wounded. Photo courtesy Harris County Sheriff's Office/Constable Alan Rosen
April 21 (UPI) -- A Texas constable deputy was shot and injured in a shootout Monday outside of a family courthouse in downtown Houston, where the suspect was also wounded.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sheila Jones was shot in the back after chasing a man, who appeared to be walking with a weapon near the jury assembly building at the Harris County family law center. Four other deputies had joined the pursuit before shots were fired, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"A Pct 1 deputy has been shot, rushed to hospital. Suspect in custody," Constable Alan Rosen wrote Monday in a post on X.

Jones was working security when she saw the suspect with a weapon at about 12:20 p.m., local time. She chased him, along with several other deputies, before an unknown number of shots were fired in the plaza outside the civil courthouse, according to deputies. A witness reported hearing 15 to 20 shots.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department are working to determine a motive for the shooting. The suspect has not been identified.

Both the deputy and the suspect were seriously injured. Jones, a 30-year law enforcement and an Army veteran, was transported by a patrol unit to St. Joseph Hospital before she was transferred to UT Memorial Hospital. The suspect also was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

"Officers and family of our deputy who was shot and wounded joined in prayer at Memorial Hermann," Rosen added in another post Tuesday.

"She was an incredible go-getter at the sheriff's office -- that's why she achieved the rank of major," Precinct 1 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said of Jones.

"She is someone who I would always expect her to be at the point of any situation, taking care of people, protecting people, putting herself in harm's way so she could protect others."

