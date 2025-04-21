U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 4:58 AM

Severe weather kills at least three in Oklahoma; two people reported missing

By Darryl Coote
At least two people were dead after a tornado touched down in Spaulding, Oka., destroying at least two houses. Photo courtesy of Hughes County Emergency Management/Facebook
April 21 (UPI) -- Severe weather that hit Oklahoma over the weekend has killed at least three people, according to authorities, who are searching for at least two people reported missing.

The deceased include a victim of a tornado in Spaulding and a mother and her 12-year-old son who were in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters in Moore.

The tornado, an EF-1 with winds up to 110 mph, touched down in Spaulding, located about 80 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, at about 10:35 p.m. local time Saturday, destroying two homes and several small structures.

Two people were injured and a third died, Hughes County Emergency Management said in a statement Sunday. The identity of the victim was not released.

In Moore, located about 10 miles south of Oklahoma City, police said two bodies had been recovered Sunday after one of two vehicles stranded in floodwaters was swept away under a bridge.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old Erika Lott and her 12-year-old son, River Bond.

"We ask that you continue to keep the victims' family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the Moore Police Department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, authorities in Tulsa County, located about 112 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, were searching Sunday for two people similarly swept away by floodwaters.

Its sheriff's office said in a statement that a family vehicle was swept away. Two people were rescued but two others, including a child, remain missing.

The incident occurred along Highway 64 at around 4:45 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Wagoner County Emergency Management identified the missing victims as a 47-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl.

"The father and one child were able to jump out of the floating vehicle and get to higher ground. The mother and daughter unfortunately were swept away by the rushing water," WCEM said in a statement.

The National Weather Service reported there were several tornadoes that hit the state over Easter weekend. Severe thunderstorm, tornado and flooding warnings had been issued throughout the state.

