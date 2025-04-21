Harvey Weinstein transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for retrial on sex charges

April 21 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood legend Harvey Weinstein will remain in Bellevue Hospital this week as his retrial gets underway and jury selection continued.

Last week, jury selection started for Weinstein's retrial over years-long sex crime allegations.

Weinstein, 73, was found guilty five years ago of third-degree rape that triggered the #MeToo movement and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

However, Weinstein's conviction was overturned last year by a New York appeals court, which paved the way for a new trial.

On Wednesday, the disgraced ex-Hollywood film producer had filed an emergency request to be transferred to Bellevue Hospital from Rikers Island due to a "tongue infection."

The former Miramax chief was among one of the most influential movie moguls. His career ended when several women accused him of using is status in Hollywood to coerce them into sexual encounters.

He was in Bellevue for a period in November and last spring during which it was later reported he received VIP treatment.

His request was granted this week where Weinstein will stay until Thursday when a hearing will determine if he will remain in Bellevue for the trial's duration.

Weinstein, who turned 73 on March 19, has argued that he may see "possibly death" if not permitted to leave Rikers, known for it's notorious and inefficient reputation with a proposed framework in place for Rikers to be placed in the hands of a receivership outside the control of Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

"He needs to do what he needs to do for himself," Elizabeth Glazer, founder of Vital City and ex-criminal justice adviser to former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, told The New York Times.

"(Weinstein) may be calling for the reform of the entire system, but his immediate purpose is relief for himself," added Glazer.