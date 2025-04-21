Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 7:26 PM

Federal student loan collections resume next month

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Student debt relief activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023 in Washington, D.C. For the first time in more than five years, the federal government plans to resume collections on defaulted student loans. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | Student debt relief activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2023 in Washington, D.C. For the first time in more than five years, the federal government plans to resume collections on defaulted student loans. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The federal government plans to resume collections on defaulted student loans for the first time in more than five years, starting next month.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that its Office of Federal Student Aid will require borrowers, currently in default, to resume repaying their student loans, beginning May 5th. The department has not collected on defaulted loans since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Trump administration, 42.7 million borrowers owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt, and more than 5 million borrowers have not made a monthly payment in more than 360 days.

"Only 38% of borrowers are in repayment and current on their student loans," according to the department. "Most of the remaining borrowers are either delinquent on their payments, in an interest-free forbearance or in an interest-free deferment."

Related

"American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies," said Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

"The Biden administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear," McMahon added. "Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers."

"Going forward, the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Treasury, will shepherd the student loan program responsibly and according to law, which means helping borrowers return repayment -- both for the sake of their own financial health and our nation's economic outlook."

Earlier this year, the Trump administration ended online applications for the Income Driven Repayment plan, which allows borrowers to repay their student loans based on how much money they make. Those online applications reopened last month.

In October 2023, Congress ordered student and parent borrowers to begin repaying their student loans after the Biden administration failed to lift the collections pause and failed to process applications for income-driven repayment, according to the Education Department, which called the "illegal loan forgiveness schemes" a way to "win points with borrowers and mask rising delinquency and default rates."

Before repayment begins in two weeks, borrowers in default will receive email communications from FSA about resuming monthly payments, along with information for loan rehabilitation for those who need extra assistance. Later this summer, FSA will send notices regarding administrative wage garnishment.

"FSA will conduct a robust communications campaign to engage all borrowers on the importance of repayment," according to the department. Information also will be posted on the website StudentAid.gov, starting next week.

FSA plans to work with states, universities, colleges and financial aid administrators to "restore commonsense and fairness with the message: student and parent borrowers -- not taxpayers -- must repay their student loans."

"There will not be any mass loan forgiveness," the Department of Education warned Monday.

"Together, these actions will move the federal student loan portfolio back into repayment, which benefits borrowers and taxpayers alike."

Latest Headlines

Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
U.S. News // 48 seconds ago
Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month
April 21 (UPI) -- American Forces Network will reduce programming starting on May 1 to "better streamline operations," the Department of Defense announced Monday.
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme
April 21 (UPI) -- The wife of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty Monday for her role in her husband's bribery scheme, which netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political influence.
Harvard sues Trump administration over funding withdrawal, oversight demands
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Harvard sues Trump administration over funding withdrawal, oversight demands
April 21 (UPI) -- Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, on Monday sued the Trump administration after federal funding was withdrawn and institutional oversight was demanded.
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas constable deputy shot, injured in shootout outside Houston courthouse
April 21 (UPI) -- A Texas constable deputy was shot and injured in a shootout Monday outside of a family courthouse in downtown Houston, where the suspect was also wounded.
FTC sues Uber for alleged 'deceptive' charges, cancellations of subscription Uber One
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC sues Uber for alleged 'deceptive' charges, cancellations of subscription Uber One
April 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Uber, the largest ride-hailing service in the world, for "deceptive" billing and cancellation practices with its Uber One subscription service.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse with $3K cash stolen from restaurant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse with $3K cash stolen from restaurant
April 21 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's handbag, including $3,000 in cash and her agency access badge, was stolen from a restaurant in the District of Columbia, officials confirmed to media outlets Monday.
Harvey Weinstein transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for retrial on sex charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for retrial on sex charges
April 21 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood legend Harvey Weinstein will remain in Bellevue Hospital this week as his retrial gets underway and jury selection continued.
Man gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing 23 at El Paso Walmart in 2019
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing 23 at El Paso Walmart in 2019
April 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Crusius, the man who killed 23 people during a 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, pleaded guilty Monday to the crimes in further state charges.
Trump, first lady welcome young revelers to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump, first lady welcome young revelers to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll
April 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump stood alongside first lady Melania Trump and a person dressed in a large pink rabbit costume on the White House South Portico balcony Monday to celebrate the Easter Egg Roll.
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
April 21 (UPI) -- A Delta flight with more than 200 passengers on board caught fire Monday in Florida while on the runway.

Trending Stories

Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of World Economic Forum, retires after 55 years
Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother
Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother

Follow Us