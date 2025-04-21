Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 8:47 PM

Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-Sen. Bob Menendez, convicted in bribery scheme

By Sheri Walsh
Nadine Menendez, wife of former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, was found guilty Monday in New York City on 15 counts in a plot to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes including cash, gold bars, a Mercedes convertible and mortgage payments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Nadine Menendez, wife of former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, was found guilty Monday in New York City on 15 counts in a plot to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes including cash, gold bars, a Mercedes convertible and mortgage payments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The wife of convicted former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was found guilty Monday for her role in her husband's bribery scheme, which netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political influence.

Nadine Menendez, 58, was convicted by a federal jury in New York City on all 15 counts after eight hours of deliberations over two days. She and her husband received separate trials in their indictment for bribery, obstruction and acting as a foreign agent. Nadine Menendez faces sentencing on June 12.

"Today's verdict sends the clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale, and that all those who facilitate corruption will be held accountable for their actions," said Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky.

Prosecutors claimed Nadine Menendez acted as a "go-between" for her husband with businessmen who funneled bribes from the Egyptian and Qatari governments. In exchange, Bob Menendez, 71, who led the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, convinced his colleagues to unfreeze $300 million in Egyptian military aid despite human rights concerns.

"The defendant helped Robert Menendez put his power up for grabs," prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said in his closing statement. "You saw again and again a clear pattern of corruption."

On Monday, Nadine Menendez wore a pink mask over her face as the verdict was read, hiding her expression. Her husband did not attend her month-long trial and was not in the courtroom when her verdict was read.

Bob Menendez, who was convicted in July for selling his influence in the Senate and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt, will begin serving an 11-year sentence when he reports to prison in June. Menendez, who stepped down from the Senate following his conviction, said he plans to appeal.

"Nadine Menendez and Sen. Menendez were partners in crime," said Podolsky. "Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes -- including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible and a no-show job -- all in exchange for the senator's corrupt officials acts."

"Together, Nadine Menendez and the senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the senator was elected to serve," he added.

Nadine Menendez stood silent outside the court with her attorney as he spoke to reporters after Monday's verdict.

"I am devastated by the verdict. We fought hard, and it hurts," said Barry Coburn. "This is a very rough day for us ... the case is not over, and there will be other days, and we look forward to that."

