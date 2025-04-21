Supreme Court won't hear arguments on Minnesota gun ban for people 18-20

April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Minnesota Monday that would have prevented its residents ages 18 through 20 from being permitted to carry firearms in public.

The court granted a writ of certiorari in regard to Worth v. Jacobson, in which case a judgment was entered in July of 2024 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The case posited that as the state of Minnesota allowed "young people significant access to firearms," and "Young people can use guns under the supervision of an adult at any age, and they can use them without supervision on their property or for hunting beginning at age 14," that "Minnesota burdens their Second Amendment rights when it restricts permits for carrying pistols in public to those aged 21 and older."

The Eighth Circuit court had ruled a carry ban violated the Second Amendment "as applied to Minnesota through the Fourteenth Amendment, and, thus, is unconstitutional."

The Supreme Court did not issue a ruling, but just rejected Minnesota's appeal to put the carry ban law back into effect.