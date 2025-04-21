U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 3:32 AM

Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 2. On Sunday, it was reported that Hegseth had shared sensitive military information in a second Signal chat group. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, April 2. On Sunday, it was reported that Hegseth had shared sensitive military information in a second Signal chat group. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used his personal phone last month to share military plans for a then-upcoming attack on the Houthis in Yemen via an open-source encrypted messaging group chat that included his wife and brother, according to reports.

This marks the second use of the Signal smartphone application by Hegseth to share sensitive military information concerning the March 15 attack targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Last month, The Atlantic reported that its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, had mistakenly been added to a Signal group chat in which top Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, discussed sensitive military details of the pending attack.

The second Signal group chat in which similar information about the attack was shared was reported Sunday by The New York Times, CNN and NBC News, each of which cited unidentified sources.

According to the reports, the newly revealed second Signal group chat involved Jennifer Hegseth, Pete Hegseth's wife and former Fox News producer, who is not a Defense Department employee; as well as the defense secretary's brother, Phil, and his personal lawyer, Tim Parlatore, both of whom work at the Pentagon.

The reports state 13 people were involved in the group chat and that it was created by Hegseth -- unlike the previously reported on group chat involving Goldberg, which National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has taken credit for creating.

The Trump administration quickly tried to downplay the latest scandal to disrupt the Department of Defense, with Sean Parnell, the chief Pentagon spokesman, labeling it an "old story" that was "back from the dead."

"There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story," he said in a statement.

"What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in the executing of Trump's agenda."

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and veteran, was a controversial pick for secretary of defense due to his lack of military leadership experience, financial mismanagement of a veterans nonprofit organization and allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct.

Opponents called for Hegseth's resignation following the revelation of the initial Signal group, with expectations that those calls will resume following Sunday's reporting.

"Sec Hegseth recklessly used an unsecured app to discuss war plans with senior officials. Now we know he also shared those sensitive details with his family over Signal, even after being explicitly warned not to," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said on X on Sunday.

"Republicans must join me in calling on him to resign immediately."

Military veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., similarly called on Hegseth on Sunday to "resign in disgrace.

"How many times does Pete Hegseth need to leak classified intelligence before Donald Trump and Republicans understand that he isn't only a [expletive] liar, he is a treat to our national security?" she asked on X.

"Every day he stays in his job is another day our troops' lives are endangered by his singular stupidity."

Last week, three top Pentagon officials were placed on leave of absence over accusations of leaking unauthorized information.

On Sunday, John Ullyot, a Pentagon official who resigned last week, penned an opinion piece for Politico in which he described a department in dysfunction that has become a "major distraction" for Trump -- and that Hegseth appears to be close to being removed as secretary.

"The building is in disarray under Hegseth's leadership," Ullyot wrote, adding that the last month has seen "a full-blown meltdown at the Pentagon."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- Florida State University has changed course on a return to class for students following a shooting on campus that left two people dead, he school announced.
New York City ignores federal deadline to end congestion pricing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York City ignores federal deadline to end congestion pricing
April 20 (UPI) -- New York City's $9 congestion pricing fee for people driving in certain parts of the city will remain, passing a federal deadline Sunday to end it.
Longtime California Congresswoman Barbara Lee wins Oakland mayoral race
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Longtime California Congresswoman Barbara Lee wins Oakland mayoral race
April 20 (UPI) -- Former California Rep. Barbara Lee has won the Oakland mayoral race and vowed to work with city residents to ease racial and economic tensions.
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
April 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., in an interview Sunday defended his recent trip to El Salvador to meet with a man from his state who was erroneously deported by the Trump administration.
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
April 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security has accused El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an MS-13 member who likely engaged in human trafficking while in the United States.
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
April 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday dismissed as a "hoax" a draft Trump executive order that circulated over the weekend and would gut the U.S. State Department.
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
April 20 (UPI) -- DHL Express has announced it will suspend deliveries of more than $800 in response to cost increases and U.S. Customs regulations brought on by the Trump administration's tariff plan.
3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
April 19 (UPI) -- The bodies of the pilot and two passengers were recovered from the Platte River in Nebraska following a private airplane crash Friday evening.
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
April 19 (UPI) -- Three Department of Defense officials were fired on Friday and another was reassigned following an internal investigation to identify alleged leakers of sensitive information.
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 700 locations in the United States demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action."

Trending Stories

Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
Florida State University backs off mandatory Monday return to classes after shooting
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message
Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message

Follow Us