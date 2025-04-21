April 21 (UPI) -- A Delta flight with more than 200 passengers on board caught fire Monday in Florida while on the runway.

"The fire was contained and is out. Some passengers were evacuated via an emergency slide," said officials at Orlando International Airport.

Delta Air Lines flight 1213 was scheduled to depart OIA at 11 a.m. local time for a short flight to Atlanta in neighboring Georgia when a fire started in the tailpipe of one of the two engines.

There were no reported injuries.

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport pic.twitter.com/kmksyx5QIu— Dylan (@dylangwall) April 21, 2025

Videos posted on social media showed flames burning from the right side of the Airbus A330 and deployment of the aircraft's emergency slides with passengers seen standing nearby.

Delta says it will bring in additional aircraft to help get customers to their final destinations. It added travelers were given food and beverage in the terminal building.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience," the airline stated. "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible."

According to Delta officials, 10 flight attendants and two pilots were on board in addition to its passengers.

At the end of March, a Delta plane reported a close call with a U.S. Air Force jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

It arrived after company officials said Delta was on track to see its "best financial year" in its history after January's earnings report.

Meanwhile, officials added that maintenance teams will examine the defective aircraft to look for a cause to the incident in Orlando.