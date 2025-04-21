Trending
U.S. News
April 21, 2025 / 3:10 PM

Man gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing 23 at El Paso Walmart in 2019

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Patrick Crusius, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to 23 counts of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to life in jail without a possibility of parole for shooting 23 people and injuring dozens others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2019 in a racially motivated attack targeting the Hispanic population. File Photo courtesy of FBI HANDOUT/EPA-EFE
Patrick Crusius, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to 23 counts of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to life in jail without a possibility of parole for shooting 23 people and injuring dozens others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, 2019 in a racially motivated attack targeting the Hispanic population. File Photo courtesy of FBI HANDOUT/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- Patrick Crusius, the man who killed 23 people during a 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, pleaded guilty Monday to the crimes.

"After numerous conversations with our client, we believe he is competent to proceed," Joe Spencer, an attorney for Crusius, told the court and Judge Sam Medrano on the third floor of the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in downtown El Paso, where the commissioner's room was used for extra space.

Crusius, 26, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to life in jail without a possibility of parole for shooting 23 people and injuring dozens others on Aug. 3, 2019, in a racially motivated attack targeting the Hispanic population.

Last month, El Paso DA James Montoya withdrew his request seeking the death penalty for a guilty plea offer.

Related

A racist manifesto was found online as investigators initially looked at it as a hate crime.

Spencer argued that health professionals have said Crusius has a severe mental illness that involved "profound breaks from reality" and "deep delusional thinking.

He added Crusius became "consumed by extreme ideology found online" and latched on to "hateful rhetoric, particularly the dangerous and false narratives surrounding immigration" in response to President Donald Trump's words on immigration in his first term in rhetoric which seemingly has escalated in Trump's second term.

Victims and families held a statement hearing around 1 p.m local time after his plea and sentencing.

Crusius was previously sentenced in 2023 during his federal trial to 90 life terms after, likewise, pleading guilty, and agreeing to pay $5 million in restitution.

On Monday, the judge told Crusius that he traveled nine hours to a city that "would have welcomed you with open arms," saying how the perceived "mission" to slaughter "fathers, mothers, son and daughters" had failed.

"You did not divide this city, you strengthened it," Medrano, who has sat on the bench since 2001, said. "You did not silence its voice, you made it louder. You did not install fear, you inspired unity. El Paso rose stronger and braver."

Latest Headlines

Harvey Weinstein transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for retrial on sex charges
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Harvey Weinstein transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for retrial on sex charges
April 21 (UPI) -- Disgraced former Hollywood legend Harvey Weinstein will remain in Bellevue Hospital this week as his retrial gets underway and jury selection continued.
Trump, first lady welcome young revelers to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, first lady welcome young revelers to White House for annual Easter Egg Roll
April 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump stood alongside first lady Melania Trump and a person dressed in a large pink rabbit costume on the White House South Portico balcony Monday to celebrate the Easter Egg Roll.
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delta flight with 200 on board catches fire at Orlando airport
April 21 (UPI) -- A Delta flight with more than 200 passengers on board caught fire Monday in Florida while on the runway.
Supreme Court won't hear arguments on Minnesota gun ban for people 18-20
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court won't hear arguments on Minnesota gun ban for people 18-20
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Minnesota Monday that would have prevented its residents ages 18 through 20 from being permitted to carry firearms in public.
House Dems travel to El Salvador to call for release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Dems travel to El Salvador to call for release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia
April 21 (UPI) -- A contingent of Congressional members arrived in El Salvador Monday to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and incarcerated.
JD Vance in Dehli to talk trade with Indian PM Narendra Modi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JD Vance in Dehli to talk trade with Indian PM Narendra Modi
April 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in India Monday, where he is expected to talk trade with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two later meet.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge on 'Obamacare' preventative care panel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge on 'Obamacare' preventative care panel
April 21 (UPI) -- A provision of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as "Obamacare," which mandates preventive care health benefits will go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
April 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 747 points or 1.91% Monday to 38,394.77, part of a larger stock market decline after comments by President Donald Trump about U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Severe weather kills at least three in Oklahoma; two people reported missing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Severe weather kills at least three in Oklahoma; two people reported missing
April 21 (UPI) -- Severe weather that hit Oklahoma over the weekend has killed at least three people, according to authorities, who are searching for at least two people reported missing.
Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Reports: Hegseth shared military attack plans in second Signal chat with wife, brother
April 21 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used his personal phone last month to share military plans for a then-upcoming attack on the Houthis in Yemen via an open-source encrypted messaging group chat.

Trending Stories

Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
Rubio claims 'hoax' after draft Trump order to gut State Department circulates
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Pope Francis dies at 88 at his Vatican residence after long illness
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
Van Hollen defends El Salvador visit to support deported man's 'due process'
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell
U.S. markets slip after Trump calls out Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Follow Us