Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse with $3K cash stolen from restaurant

April 21 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's handbag, including $3,000 in cash and her agency access badge, was stolen from a restaurant in the District of Columbia, officials confirmed to media outlets Monday.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told NewsNation that she was eating dinner Sunday when a thief stole the purse, which also contained her driver's license, blank checks and her keys.

McLaughlin said Noem was celebrating Easter with her family.

"She had the case because her whole family was in town and was treating them to activities, dinner and Easter gifts," McLaughlin said. Her children and grandchildren were in the party.

CNN reported the thief also stole Noem's medication and makeup bag.

Noem and her family dined at Capital Burger near downtown D.C., two sources told CBS News. Her purse was placed against her foot underneath her seat, the sources said.

Noem's cellphone was not in the purse, CBS reported.

Noem receives around-the-clock Secret Service protection. Members of her detail were stationed at the restaurant at the time of the incident, multiple law enforcement officials told CBS.

Secret Service reviewed security footage from the restaurant and saw "an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant," CNN reported.

Noem, appearing at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, told NBC News that she hadn't spoken to agency personnel yet about what happened.

She didn't offer any details of the incident.

"I don't think I can comment on it yet. It's not resolved yet."

Noem was the governor of South Dakota and previously was a member of the House.

President Donald Trump has pressured Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to increase law enforcement presence and get rid of homeless encampments in the city.

On March 28, the president created a task force to make the city "the pride of every American to whom it belongs."

"Washington, D.C., must become CLEAN and SAFE again! We need our Great Police back on the street, with no excuses from the Mayor, or anyone else. The House should take up the D.C. funding 'fix' that the Senate has passed, and get it done IMMEDIATELY," Trump posted on Truth Social on the same day.

The District of Columbia, with a population of 679,000, has no U.S. senators and only a non-voting House delegate.

The Home Rule Act gives certain powers of the United States Congress to the local government, which consists of a mayor and a 13-member council.