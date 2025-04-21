Armed Forces Network to reduce radio programs next month

April 21 (UPI) -- American Forces Network will reduce radio programming starting on May 1 to "better streamline operations," the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Removed will be the AFN Legacy, Freedom Rock, The Blend and Joe Radio, according to a news release. Also, commercially produced podcasts will no longer be available on the audio streaming service, AFN Go.

The radio network will continue top-rated music, entertainment and news channels on its AFN Go app. AFN's 24 Eagle radio stations around the world will continue serving U.S. overseas.

"AFN takes pride in its 83-year legacy of serving U.S. military audiences overseas," a release saId. "Along with enhancing troop morale, retention and recruiting, as well as safety and security, AFN continues to live up to its motto, 'We Bring You Home. ' "

The military streaming service has more than 100,000 subscribers worldwide.

In the past year, the AFN Go app, which includes video, has seen audience growth of more than 30% with listeners streaming nearly 480,000 hours of radio programming in January. The AFN Go radio streaming app is free.

Armed Forces Radio Services was formed on May 26, 1942, as a single channel and became Armed Forces Radio & Television Service from 1954-2009 and then AFN afterward. AFN now also has social media accounts.

A television service was introduced in 1954 from Limestone Air Force Base in Maine.

"While millions of Americans serving overseas have tuned in AFN for popular entertainment, the network has served as a crucial tool for commanders to reach the force and their families, both on and off military installations, with critical information," the Army said on the 80th year of the service in 2022. "During World War II, the network communicated messages to American forces advancing in Europe via mobile radio vans."

There are approximately 166,000 U.S. active-duty troops overseas, which is about 12.8% of the 2.1 million total force, according to USA Facts from the Defense Manpower Data Center.

U.S. military personnel worldwide were able to watch the Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 and earlier festivities live from New Orleans. Other games were available on the AFN Now app live and on demand, the second season this was offered.