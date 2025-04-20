U.S. News
April 20, 2025 / 2:39 PM

DHL suspends shipments of more than $800 in response to Trump tariff plan

By Mark Moran
Share with X
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to DHL truck driver Dylan Madigan during an event honoring U.S. truck drivers in 2020 on the South Lawn of the White House. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to DHL truck driver Dylan Madigan during an event honoring U.S. truck drivers in 2020 on the South Lawn of the White House. File photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- DHL Express announced it will suspend deliveries of more than $800 in response to cost increases and U.S. Customs regulations brought on by the Trump administration's tariff plan.

"This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock," the company said in a release.

DHL said the deliveries will stop temporarily on Monday "until further notice," it said, adding that business-to-business shipments will continue but may face delays.

Previously, shipments of up to $2,500 were allowed to enter the United States with little paperwork, but starting Monday, the threshold will be lowered.

Related

The company said it is working to "scale up and manage this increase," but that "shipments worth over $800, regardless of origin, may experience multi-day delays."

Lowering the threshold for tariffs targets the so-called "de-minimis" rule, and will affect companies such as Temu and Shein that ship inexpensive items from China to the United States -- both companies have already said tariffs will raise prices in the United States.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order to eliminate the rule, which the White House has said is "addressing the synthetic opioid supply chain," which it has said has played "a significant role in the synthetic opioid crisis in the US."

Beijing has said the opioid crisis is a problem of the United States' making and countered that China has the strictest drug policies in the world.

DHL, one of several shipping companies making changes to its operations based on United States tariff policy, is based in Germany.

Latest Headlines

DHS report accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
DHS report accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
April 19 (UPI) -- El Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia was an MS-13 member who likely engaged in human trafficking while in the United States, a Department of Homeland Security report says.
3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
April 19 (UPI) -- The bodies of the pilot and two passengers were recovered from the Platte River in Nebraska following a private airplane crash Friday evening.
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
April 19 (UPI) -- Three Department of Defense officials were fired on Friday and another was reassigned following an internal investigation to identify alleged leakers of sensitive information.
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 700 locations in the United States demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action."
House GOP blocks Democratic delegation visit to deportee in El Salvador
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House GOP blocks Democratic delegation visit to deportee in El Salvador
April 19 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee chairman has denied requests by two Democrats to check on a Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador, though the GOP has sent its own delegations to tour the notorious prison he is at.
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Railroad Administration has taken control of the $7 billion renovation of New York City's Penn Station rail hub from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- Former president Bill Clinton told people during a speech Saturday the country could use the "Oklahoma Standard," while commemorating the 30th anniversary of the deadly bombing in that state's capital.
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday paused the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to a third country unless there is a "meaningful opportunity" to object to their removal.
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
U.S. News // 2 days ago
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
April 18 (UPI) -- All six people injured during a mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said Friday.

Trending Stories

Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
DHS report accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
DHS report accuses Kilmar Abrego Garcia of human trafficking
House GOP blocks Democratic delegation visit to deportee in El Salvador
House GOP blocks Democratic delegation visit to deportee in El Salvador
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned

Follow Us