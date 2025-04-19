U.S. News
April 19, 2025 / 3:59 PM

Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
People exit and enter Pennsylvania Station in New York City on March 24, 2017. The federal government announced this week it has taken control of the station's $7 billion renovation project. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
People exit and enter Pennsylvania Station in New York City on March 24, 2017. The federal government announced this week it has taken control of the station's $7 billion renovation project. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Railroad Administration has taken control of the $7 billion renovation of New York City's Penn Station rail hub from the city's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the move on Thursday and said it will save taxpayers an estimated $120 million.

"New York City deserves a Penn Station that reflects America's greatness and is safe and clean," Duffy said in a news release.

"The MTA's history of inefficiency, waste and mismanagement also meant that a new approach is needed," Duffy added. "By putting taxpayers first, we're ensuring every dollar is spent wisely to create a transit hub all Americans can take pride in."

Related

The Trump administration is advocating for a public-private partnership model for the Penn Station renovation to reduce potential financial harm for U.S. taxpayers while lowering costs by an estimated $120 million.

The Federal Railroad Administration is putting Amtrak in charge of the project with federal oversight and removing New York City's MTA from the renovation.

Amtrak owns Penn Station, which serves more than 10 million passengers every year, and the Trump administration has determined that the U.S. Department of Transportation and Amtrak can work together to renovate the rail station.

The project's new leadership will ensure a "safe, modern and efficient transportation hub for the nation's financial capital," Duffy said

New York City's MTA in November 2024 received a $72 million federal grant for project development, but a lower allocation in a separate funding allocation will save U.S. taxpayers an estimated $120 million, according to the U.S. DOT.

"In multiple meetings with President [Donald] Trump, I requested that the federal government fund the long-overdue overhaul of Penn Station," Hochul said in a statement on Thursday. "

"Clearly, that effort has been successful," Hochul added.

She thanked Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for taking responsibility for the $7 billion project.

"This is a major victory for New Yorkers," Hochul said, "and the use of federal funds will save New York taxpayers $1.3 billion dollars that would have otherwise been necessary for this project."

Latest Headlines

Thousands protest Trump across U.S. in second 'day of action'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands protest Trump across U.S. in second 'day of action'
April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 400 cities demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action" organized by the 50501 movement.
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- Former president Bill Clinton told people during a speech Saturday the country could use the "Oklahoma Standard," while commemorating the 30th anniversary of the deadly bombing in that state's capital.
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday paused the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to a third country unless there is a "meaningful opportunity" to object to their removal.
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
April 18 (UPI) -- All six people injured during a mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said Friday.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
April 18 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was improperly deported to El Salvador, was moved from the notorious maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center to another detention center nine days ago, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
April 18 (UPI) -- More than 400 demonstrations are planned nationwide on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his policies.
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
April 18 (UPI) -- White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Friday spoke about tariff negotiations, a budget bill and the Federal Reserve on the day Wall Street was closed because of Good Friday.
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
April 18 (UPI) -- Capital One's planned $35.3 billion acquisition of a rival credit card company, Discover, was approved by two regulators, Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, on Friday.
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
After weeks of weather whiplash, bouncing between winterlike chill and brief teases of spring, residents across the Northeast may finally be ready for a stretch of consistently pleasant conditions.

Trending Stories

More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says

Follow Us