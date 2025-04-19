U.S. News
April 19, 2025 / 5:17 PM

House GOP blocks Democratic delegation visit to deportee in El Salvador

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Alleged members of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 16. Two Democratic House members were denied trips to the prison by a Republican committee chairman. Photo courtesy of the El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI
1 of 3 | Alleged members of the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua are escorted to their cells at the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 16. Two Democratic House members were denied trips to the prison by a Republican committee chairman. Photo courtesy of the El Salvador Presidential Press Office/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- The Republican House Oversight Committee chairman has denied requests by two Democrats to check on a Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador, though the GOP has sent their own delegations to tour the notorious prison he is at.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky sent letters to two House members telling them they can "spend your own money" to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported March 15.

Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Maxwell Frost of Florida wrote to Comer on Tuesday "requesting authorization" for an official trip. They said also want to check on others held there and invited Republicans to make the trip to the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca.

The congressmen sought Congressional Member Delegations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention site. The Democrats noted official trips afford them more oversight and security resources.

"If you also wish to meet with him, you can spend your own money," Comer wrote Friday in a letter obtained by Axios. "But I will not approve a single dime of taxpayer funds for use on the excursion you have requested."

Comer accused Abrego Garcia of being an MS-13 gang member, though the government has not given proof of his membership. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration must "facilitate" his return to Maryland because he wasn't given due process before being deported.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., also plans to travel to El Salvador to demand the release of him. Dexter, a member of committees on land resources and Veterans Affairs, didn't disclose whether she was paying for the trip.

"A legal U.S. resident has had his due process rights ripped away and is now being held indefinitely in a foreign prison," Dexter said in a news release Friday.

"This is not just one family's nightmare; it is a constitutional crisis that should outrage every single one of us. I will travel to El Salvador to confront this crisis head on. Our constitutional rights are on the line." 

Earlier, House Homeland Security Committee chairman Mark Green of Tennessee refused a similar request from Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois.

Republicans sent their own delegation to El Salvador earlier this week, led by Rep. Jason Smith, of Missouri, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

At least seven House Republicans were present on the trip, according to a photo posted to X by the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on March 26 also toured the Terrorism Confinement Center, where the Trump administration is paying El Salvador to house deportees.

In the letter, Comer wrote that Garcia and Frost "displayed active hostility for over two years toward the committee's oversight of the Biden Border Crisis and the consequences of millions of illegal aliens entering the country, yet now, you are seeking travel at committee expense to meet with foreign gang members."

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., made his own trip to El Salvador this week.

After initially being denied by the President Nayib Bukele on Thursday, he met with his constituent at a hotel. Van Hollen said he was informed by Abrego Garcia he had been moved nine days earlier to another prison about 39 miles away in Santa Ana.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.Y., also has said that he wants to go to El Salvador.

Read More

Latest Headlines

3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
3 bodies recovered from Platte River after private aircraft crash
April 19 (UPI) -- The bodies of the pilot and two passengers were recovered from the Platte River in Nebraska following a private airplane crash Friday evening.
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Pentagon fires three alleged leakers, fourth official is reassigned
April 19 (UPI) -- Three Department of Defense officials were fired on Friday and another was reassigned following an internal investigation to identify alleged leakers of sensitive information.
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 700 locations in the United States demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action."
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal government takes over $7B Penn Station renovation in NYC
April 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Railroad Administration has taken control of the $7 billion renovation of New York City's Penn Station rail hub from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- Former president Bill Clinton told people during a speech Saturday the country could use the "Oklahoma Standard," while commemorating the 30th anniversary of the deadly bombing in that state's capital.
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday paused the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to a third country unless there is a "meaningful opportunity" to object to their removal.
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
April 18 (UPI) -- All six people injured during a mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said Friday.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
April 18 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was improperly deported to El Salvador, was moved from the notorious maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center to another detention center nine days ago, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
April 18 (UPI) -- More than 400 demonstrations are planned nationwide on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his policies.

Trending Stories

More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'
More than 700 protests held across U.S. in second 'day of action'

Follow Us