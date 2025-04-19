Anti-Trump 50501 protests go ahead Saturday

April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 400 cities demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action" organized by the 50501 movement.

Over 1,000 demonstrators holding signs and waving flags in downtown Charleston, S.C. Saturday.

The number in the anti-Trump movement refers to 50 protests in 50 states at one time, with over 400 planned on Saturday in the United States.

Video on social media showed demonstrations in several U.S. cities Saturday, all taking place in different styles.

"In all 50 states, local communities are taking action in their own way. Some are rallying or marching in the streets. Others are hosting food drives, teach-ins, mutual aid pop-ups, or voter registration events. Wherever and however people show up April 19, one thing is clear: This movement is growing - and it belongs to all of us," reads a description on the 50501 website about the national day of action.

The group previously organized a mass "Hands Off" demonstration on April 5 for what it calls "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration."

The 50501 movement says its members are opposed to Trump's approach to the economy and border, as well as what it sees as circumvention of U.S. laws to enact those policies. That includes appointing billionaire Elon Musk to head up the Department of Government Efficiency, which has tried to slash tens of thousands of federal jobs.

Protesters also rallied outside the United States.

The group Democrats Abroad posted video of a demonstration in Milan Saturday, which also marks 250 years since the start of the Revolutionary War, with the first gunshots fired in Massachusetts in 1775.

Separate demonstrations are also taking place Saturday aimed at Musk-owned EV maker Tesla.