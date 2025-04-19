U.S. News
April 19, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Anti-Trump 50501 protests go ahead Saturday

By Simon Druker
Share with X
Thousands of people across more than 400 cities demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration’s policies during the latest “day of action” organized by the 50501 movement. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 2 | Thousands of people across more than 400 cities demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration’s policies during the latest “day of action” organized by the 50501 movement. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people across more than 400 cities demonstrated against President Donald Trump on Saturday, protesting his administration's policies during the latest "day of action" organized by the 50501 movement.

Over 1,000 demonstrators holding signs and waving flags in downtown Charleston, S.C. Saturday.

The number in the anti-Trump movement refers to 50 protests in 50 states at one time, with over 400 planned on Saturday in the United States.

Video on social media showed demonstrations in several U.S. cities Saturday, all taking place in different styles.

Related

"In all 50 states, local communities are taking action in their own way. Some are rallying or marching in the streets. Others are hosting food drives, teach-ins, mutual aid pop-ups, or voter registration events. Wherever and however people show up April 19, one thing is clear: This movement is growing - and it belongs to all of us," reads a description on the 50501 website about the national day of action.

The group previously organized a mass "Hands Off" demonstration on April 5 for what it calls "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration."

The 50501 movement says its members are opposed to Trump's approach to the economy and border, as well as what it sees as circumvention of U.S. laws to enact those policies. That includes appointing billionaire Elon Musk to head up the Department of Government Efficiency, which has tried to slash tens of thousands of federal jobs.

Protesters also rallied outside the United States.

The group Democrats Abroad posted video of a demonstration in Milan Saturday, which also marks 250 years since the start of the Revolutionary War, with the first gunshots fired in Massachusetts in 1775.

Separate demonstrations are also taking place Saturday aimed at Musk-owned EV maker Tesla.

Latest Headlines

Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Clinton praises 'Oklahoma Standard' on 30th anniversary of bombing
April 19 (UPI) -- Former president Bill Clinton told people during a speech Saturday the country could use the "Oklahoma Standard," while commemorating the 30th anniversary of the deadly bombing in that state's capital.
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court pauses deportations under 1798 Alien Enemies Act
April 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court early Saturday paused the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to a third country unless there is a "meaningful opportunity" to object to their removal.
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
April 18 (UPI) -- All six people injured during a mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said Friday.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
April 18 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was improperly deported to El Salvador, was moved from the notorious maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center to another detention center nine days ago, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
April 18 (UPI) -- More than 400 demonstrations are planned nationwide on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his policies.
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
April 18 (UPI) -- White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Friday spoke about tariff negotiations, a budget bill and the Federal Reserve on the day Wall Street was closed because of Good Friday.
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
April 18 (UPI) -- Capital One's planned $35.3 billion acquisition of a rival credit card company, Discover, was approved by two regulators, Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, on Friday.
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
After weeks of weather whiplash, bouncing between winterlike chill and brief teases of spring, residents across the Northeast may finally be ready for a stretch of consistently pleasant conditions.
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
April 18 (UPI) -- Judge Amy Burman Jackson, in an emergency morning hearing, paused the Trump administration layoffs of 1,500 of the 1,700 workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Trending Stories

Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration blocked from deportations to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says

Follow Us