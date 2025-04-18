Trending
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for murder of United Healthcare CEO

By Karen Butler
Luigi Mangione appears at State Supreme Court for a hearing on murder charges for killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on February 21. He was also indicted on federal charges Thursday, making him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. Pool photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Luigi Mangione appears at State Supreme Court for a hearing on murder charges for killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on February 21. He was also indicted on federal charges Thursday, making him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. Pool photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York on federal charges related to the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, 26, will be eligible for the death penalty if convicted of the top charge of murder through use of firearm.

The federal grand jury also indicted Mangione Thursday for stalking and using a silencer on a gun in connection with the daylight slaying of Thompson, who was on his way to an investors conference, in Manhattan last December.

A manhunt ended with Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pa., five days after the shooting.

Mangione also faces state murder charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case.

"Luigi Mangione's murder of Brian Thompson -- an innocent man and father of two young children -- was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement.

"After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Mangione's lawyers described Bondi's move as "a political stunt" and filed a motion to prevent the possibility of the death penalty being implemented.

