Trending
U.S. News
April 18, 2025 / 1:31 PM

California suing White House, DOGE over AmeriCorps cuts

By Simon Druker
Share with X
California is suing the White House and the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, over cuts being made to AmeriCorps, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., confirmed in a statement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | California is suing the White House and the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, over cuts being made to AmeriCorps, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., confirmed in a statement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- California is suing the White House and the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, over cuts being made to AmeriCorps, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., confirmed in a statement.

"We've gone from the New Deal, the New Frontier, and the Great Society to a federal government that gives the middle finger to volunteers serving their fellow Americans. We will sue to stop this," Newsom said in a statement on his website.

Earlier in the week, DOGE announced it was moving to eliminate virtually all jobs within the agency, placing a majority of employees on leave.

AmeriCorps was created under former President Bill Clinton and launched in 1994. It provides opportunities for young Americans who are ostensibly volunteering their time and receive only a minor financial stipend for their service.

Related

While the program grew under President Barack Obama, it faced major cuts during President Donald Trump's first term in office.

AmeriCorps members are deployed in situations such as the catastrophic fires in Southern California, helping to distribute supplies and with other recovery efforts, a fact Newsom highlighted in his statement.

The agency's volunteers assisted 26,000 homes negatively affected by the fires, while packing 21,000 food boxes of supplies.

More than 6,200 AmeriCorps members in California provided a collective 4,397,674 hours of service during the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Newsom's office. They also planted approximately 39,200 trees and mentored almost 74,000 students.

In a parallel move, the governor's office announced it was stepping up enlistment in the California Service Corps, state-run agency with a similar mandate.

The news comes just days after Newsom announced the state was launching a separate lawsuit against the White House.

On Wednesday, the governor announced California was suing levied earlier in the month by the Trump administration.

Newsom at the time said California is the largest manufacturer in the country, and as such, the duties will negatively affect the state to a disproportionate level. He said California is arguing that Trump does not have the authority to implement such changes.

Latest Headlines

Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
After weeks of weather whiplash, bouncing between winterlike chill and brief teases of spring, residents across the Northeast may finally be ready for a stretch of consistently pleasant conditions.
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
April 18 (UPI) -- Judge Amy Burman Jackson, in an emergency morning hearing, paused the Trump administration layoffs of 1,500 of the 1,700 workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Federal government releases 10,000 documents on RFK assassination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal government releases 10,000 documents on RFK assassination
April 18 (UPI) -- The federal government on Friday released the first tranche of approximately 50,000 pages of classified documents related to the investigation into the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
April 18 (UPI) -- George Glass, the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan said he is "extremely optimistic" Tokyo and Washington can reach a deal over tariffs between the two countries, while presenting a unified front against China and Russia.
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for murder of United Healthcare CEO
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for murder of United Healthcare CEO
April 18 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York on federal charges related to the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
April 18 (UPI) -- Democrats in Congress are renewing a call for legislation to ban members from trading stocks and securities following a flurry of trades during the April market slump.
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
April 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has extended his federal government hiring freeze for another three months.
U.S. sanctions International Bank of Yemen over support for Houthis
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions International Bank of Yemen over support for Houthis
April 18 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning the International Bank of Yemen over its support of the Houthi Rebels, according to the Trump administration,
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted an Iranian national for his role in an illegal dark web drug operation, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.
Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content
April 17 (UPI) -- A large majority of Americans say they trust most of the information generated by AI, which is quickly becoming commonplace online, results of a new poll said.

Trending Stories

Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting

Follow Us