Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says

April 18 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was improperly deported to El Salvador, was moved from the notorious maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center to another detention center nine days ago, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Friday.

The Democratic senator said he met his constituent for 30 minutes off prison grounds Thursday.

"He's no longer at CECOT," said Van Hollen, who was back in the United States. "He's at a different prison, which is pretty far outside of San Salvador."

He briefed reporters at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, appearing with the man's wife, mother and brother who he said were "desperate to learn" if Abrego Garcia was still alive.

I went to El Salvador hoping to meet with Kilmar & check on his well-being, and I had the chance to do that last night. Our courts have been clear: this was an ILLEGAL abduction. I'm speaking now about my meeting with Kilmar & our work to bring him home:

He said the "conditions are better" in this new detention center, which is in Santa Ana about 39 miles away.

"His conversation with me was the first communication he'd had with anybody outside of prison since he was abducted," Van Hollen said. "He said he felt very sad about being in a prison because he had not committed any crimes."

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday in hopes of visiting the jailed Abrego Garcia and securing his release, but was prevented by Salvadoran soldiers from nearing the prison. That was despite several Republicans earlier touring the facility, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

He met with Vice President Vice President Felix Ulloa, who told him it wasn't possible to see him.

The situation changed on Thursday.

The United States last month deported Abrego Garcia -- along with hundreds of others accused of being affiliated with the Venezuelan gang MS-13 without a hearing.

The Trump administration admitted they erroneously sent the Maryland resident to El Salvador, calling it an administrative mistake in not giving him due process.

Despite the Supreme Court and a Maryland court judge demanding that Abrego Garcia be returned, the Trump administration continues to publicly argue that he is a MS-13 gang member and appeals the court decisions that would secure his return.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Trump administration's request for a stay pending appeal on the order demanding they "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's state-side return.

The White House posted on X on Friday that Abrego Garcia is "never coming back" scribbled over a copy of the New York Times, which inserts its own version of the headline, calling him an "MS-13 illegal Alien."

The White House posted on X on Friday that Abrego Garcia is "never coming back" scribbled over a copy of the New York Times, which inserts its own version of the headline, calling him an "MS-13 illegal Alien."

The U.S. government has been paying the Central American nation to house the prisoners.

Van Hollen said the Trump administration has promised to pay $15 million to the country, and $4 million has already been spent.

Abrego Garcia described the conditions, including being placed in a single cell with 25 people. "He said he was not afraid of the other prisoners in his immediate cell but that he was traumatized by being at CECOT and fearful of many of the prisoners in other cell box who called out to him and taunted him in various ways," Van Hollen said.

He also mentioned his deportation from Maryland.

"He told me that he was taken to Baltimore first," Van Hollen said. "I assume that was the Baltimore Detention Center. He asked to make a phone call from there to let people know what had happened to him but he was denied that opportunity.

"He said he was later taken with some others from Baltimore to a detention center in Texas and some point thereafter -- I don't know if it was hours or days -- he was handcuffed, shackled and put on a plane along with others where they couldn't see out of the windows."

Abrego Garcia is married to an American citizen and was granted residence in 2019. The 29-year-old migrated to the United States when he was 16.

Abrego Garcia spoke to the senator about his 5-year-old son, who has autism and was in the car when the man was pulled over by immigration agents.

Van Hollen said his efforts are not just about one prisoner.

"It's about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States of America," Van Hollen said. "If you deny the constitutional rights of one man, you threaten the constitutional rights and due process for everyone else in America."

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted on social media he was "sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!"

Van Hollen on Friday denied that any alcoholic beverages were consumed during the meeting.