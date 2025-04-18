U.S. News
April 18, 2025 / 7:23 PM

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was moved to another prison in El Salvador, Maryland senator says

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. (C), speaks Thursday with Kilmar Abrego Garcia (L), who was deported to a prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration. Photo courtesy President Nayib Bukele/UPI
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. (C), speaks Thursday with Kilmar Abrego Garcia (L), who was deported to a prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration. Photo courtesy President Nayib Bukele/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was improperly deported to El Salvador, was moved from the notorious maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center to another detention center nine days ago, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Friday.

The Democratic senator said he met his constituent for 30 minutes off prison grounds Thursday.

"He's no longer at CECOT," said Van Hollen, who was back in the United States. "He's at a different prison, which is pretty far outside of San Salvador."

He briefed reporters at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, appearing with the man's wife, mother and brother who he said were "desperate to learn" if Abrego Garcia was still alive.

He said the "conditions are better" in this new detention center, which is in Santa Ana about 39 miles away.

"His conversation with me was the first communication he'd had with anybody outside of prison since he was abducted," Van Hollen said. "He said he felt very sad about being in a prison because he had not committed any crimes."

Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador on Wednesday in hopes of visiting the jailed Abrego Garcia and securing his release, but was prevented by Salvadoran soldiers from nearing the prison. That was despite several Republicans earlier touring the facility, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

He met with Vice President Vice President Felix Ulloa, who told him it wasn't possible to see him.

The situation changed on Thursday.

The United States last month deported Abrego Garcia -- along with hundreds of others accused of being affiliated with the Venezuelan gang MS-13 without a hearing.

The Trump administration admitted they erroneously sent the Maryland resident to El Salvador, calling it an administrative mistake in not giving him due process.

Despite the Supreme Court and a Maryland court judge demanding that Abrego Garcia be returned, the Trump administration continues to publicly argue that he is a MS-13 gang member and appeals the court decisions that would secure his return.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Trump administration's request for a stay pending appeal on the order demanding they "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's state-side return.

The White House posted on X on Friday that Abrego Garcia is "never coming back" scribbled over a copy of the New York Times, which inserts its own version of the headline, calling him an "MS-13 illegal Alien."

The U.S. government has been paying the Central American nation to house the prisoners.

Van Hollen said the Trump administration has promised to pay $15 million to the country, and $4 million has already been spent.

Abrego Garcia described the conditions, including being placed in a single cell with 25 people. "He said he was not afraid of the other prisoners in his immediate cell but that he was traumatized by being at CECOT and fearful of many of the prisoners in other cell box who called out to him and taunted him in various ways," Van Hollen said.

He also mentioned his deportation from Maryland.

"He told me that he was taken to Baltimore first," Van Hollen said. "I assume that was the Baltimore Detention Center. He asked to make a phone call from there to let people know what had happened to him but he was denied that opportunity.

"He said he was later taken with some others from Baltimore to a detention center in Texas and some point thereafter -- I don't know if it was hours or days -- he was handcuffed, shackled and put on a plane along with others where they couldn't see out of the windows."

Abrego Garcia is married to an American citizen and was granted residence in 2019. The 29-year-old migrated to the United States when he was 16.

Abrego Garcia spoke to the senator about his 5-year-old son, who has autism and was in the car when the man was pulled over by immigration agents.

Van Hollen said his efforts are not just about one prisoner.

"It's about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States of America," Van Hollen said. "If you deny the constitutional rights of one man, you threaten the constitutional rights and due process for everyone else in America."

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele posted on social media he was "sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!"

Van Hollen on Friday denied that any alcoholic beverages were consumed during the meeting.

Read More

Latest Headlines

More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
More than 400 Day of Action demonstrations set Saturday against Trump, policies
April 18 (UPI) -- More than 400 demonstrations are planned nationwide on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his policies.
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration checking whether Federal Reserve chairman can be fired
April 18 (UPI) -- White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Friday spoke about tariff negotiations, a budget bill and the Federal Reserve on the day Wall Street was closed because of Good Friday.
Trump administration blocked from deporting noncitizens to 3rd nation without hearing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration blocked from deporting noncitizens to 3rd nation without hearing
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens to a third country unless there is a "meaningful opportunity" to object to their removal.
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
April 18 (UPI) -- Capital One's planned $35.3 billion acquisition of a rival credit card company, Discover, was approved by two regulators, Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, on Friday.
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend
After weeks of weather whiplash, bouncing between winterlike chill and brief teases of spring, residents across the Northeast may finally be ready for a stretch of consistently pleasant conditions.
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
All 6 Florida State shooting victims expected to make full recovery, hospital says
April 18 (UPI) -- All six people injured during a mass shooting at Florida State University are expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said Friday.
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge pauses mass layoffs at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
April 18 (UPI) -- Judge Amy Burman Jackson, in an emergency morning hearing, paused the Trump administration layoffs of 1,500 of the 1,700 workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
California suing White House, DOGE over AmeriCorps cuts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California suing White House, DOGE over AmeriCorps cuts
April 18 (UPI) -- California is suing the White House and the federal Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, over cuts being made to AmeriCorps, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., confirmed in a statement.
Federal government releases 10,000 documents on RFK assassination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal government releases 10,000 documents on RFK assassination
April 18 (UPI) -- The federal government on Friday released the first tranche of approximately 50,000 pages of classified documents related to the investigation into the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
April 18 (UPI) -- George Glass, the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan said he is "extremely optimistic" Tokyo and Washington can reach a deal over tariffs between the two countries, while presenting a unified front against China and Russia.

Trending Stories

Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
Trump administration blocked from deporting noncitizens to 3rd nation without hearing
Trump administration blocked from deporting noncitizens to 3rd nation without hearing
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover
Regulators approve merger of 2 big credit card companies, Capital One and Discover

Follow Us