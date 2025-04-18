Trending
U.S. News
April 18, 2025 / 11:02 AM

Mass layoffs begin at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Mass layoffs began Thursday at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with acting Director Russ Vought sending out a notice to effected employees. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Mass layoffs began Thursday at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with acting Director Russ Vought sending out a notice to effected employees. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Hundreds of employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have received layoff notices in the latest attempt by President Donald Trump's administration to reduce the size and scope of the bureau.

The reduction-in-force notices, which were reviewed by NPR, Politico and The New York Times, were sent out to effected employees starting Thursday afternoon.

Russ Vought, acting director of the CFPB, wrote to the employees that the "action is necessary to restructure the bureau's operations to better reflect the agency's priorities and mission."

The notices said the laid-off workers would lose access to email and work systems Friday evening and would officially be "separated" from their jobs in mid-June.

Related

One CFPB employee who received a notice estimated to Politico that up to 1,500 of the bureau's 1,700 employees could be affected by the layoffs, an estimation echoed by a Thursday evening legal filing by the CFPB's staff union.

"Entire offices, including statutorily mandated ones, have or soon will be either eliminated or reduced to a single person," the Federal District Court filing reads.

The Trump administration previously moved to institute mass layoffs at the CFPB shortly after taking office earlier this year, but a federal judge ordered the employees to be reinstated, saying the action was outside the administration's authority.

Parts of the federal judge's decision were overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on April 11. The three-judge panel said the Trump administration could eliminate employees who are determined to be unnecessary to carry out the legally-mandated duties of the bureau.

Mark Paoletta, the CFPB's chief legal officer, sent a memo to employees on Wednesday saying the bureau would be reducing enforcement work that could be left to state-level authorities. He wrote that the CFPB would "deprioritize" oversight in areas including student loans and medical debt.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. Ambassador to Japan 'optimistic' on tariff deal
April 18 (UPI) -- George Glass, the new U.S. Ambassador to Japan said he is "extremely optimistic" Tokyo and Washington can reach a deal over tariffs between the two countries, while presenting a unified front against China and Russia.
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for murder of United Healthcare CEO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for murder of United Healthcare CEO
April 18 (UPI) -- Luigi Mangione has been indicted in New York on federal charges related to the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats call for ban on congressional stock trading
April 18 (UPI) -- Democrats in Congress are renewing a call for legislation to ban members from trading stocks and securities following a flurry of trades during the April market slump.
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump extends hiring freeze another three months
April 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has extended his federal government hiring freeze for another three months.
U.S. sanctions International Bank of Yemen over support for Houthis
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions International Bank of Yemen over support for Houthis
April 18 (UPI) -- The United States is sanctioning the International Bank of Yemen over its support of the Houthi Rebels, according to the Trump administration,
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted an Iranian national for his role in an illegal dark web drug operation, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.
Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content
April 17 (UPI) -- A large majority of Americans say they trust most of the information generated by AI, which is quickly becoming commonplace online, results of a new poll said.
Spirit Airlines announces new CEO
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Spirit Airlines announces new CEO
April 17 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has named a new CEO as the low-fare carrier emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it announced Thursday.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador
April 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with wrongly deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on Thursday, a day after he was denied visiting his constituent who is being held at an El Salvadoran prison.
Trump administration warns Harvard about international student funding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump administration warns Harvard about international student funding
April 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has threatened to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, ramping up conflict between the institution and Washington.

Trending Stories

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'

Follow Us