Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump meets fishermen and women from American Samoa as he signs a proclamation expanding fishing rights in the Pacific islands in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. commercial fishers can operate in the formerly off-limits Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

"Commercial fishing is currently prohibited within its boundaries," but "appropriately managed commercial fishing would not put the objects of scientific and historic interest that the PRIMM protects at risk," Trump said in a proclamation.

The National Marine Fisheries Service and the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council manage commercial fishing in the region.

Those regulatory bodies do "little to guard fish populations against overfishing as tuna and other pelagic species found within the boundaries of the PRIMM are migratory in nature and do not permanently reside within the PRIMM," Trump said.

U.S. commercial fishing fleets have lost access to almost half of the nation's exclusive economic zone in the Pacific islands.

"This has driven American fishermen to fish further offshore in international waters to compete against poorly regulated and highly subsidized foreign fleets," the president said.

U.S. commercial fishermen are disadvantaged by the PRIMM regulations, which also impact American Samoa and other U.S. territories in the area, Trump said.

The economies of those territories are highly dependent on the commercial fishing industry, but Trump said the PRIMM regulations stop them from fishing productive areas.

He also said the Endangered Species Act and similar federal laws effectively prevent overfishing while protecting endangered species and critical habitats.

"A prohibition on commercial fishing is not ... necessary for the proper care and management of the PRIM or the objects of historic or scientific interest therein," Trump said in the proclamation.

As of Thursday, commercial fishing only by U.S.-flagged vessels is allowed within 50 and 200 nautical miles of PRIMM's landward boundaries.

President George W. Bush established the PRIMM on Jan. 6, 2009, to "protect and preserve the lands and marine environment" around several islands, atolls and a reef, Trump said in the proclamation.

President Barack Obama expanded the PRIMM area in 2014, which protects the lands and marine environment around Wake, Baker, Howland and Jarvis Islands.

Areas in and near the Johnston and Palmyra atolls and Kingman Reef are also protected.

PRIMM protects the fish, birds, marine mammals, coral and general biodiversity located within the PRIMM area, which encompasses more than 400,000 square miles.

