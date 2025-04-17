Trending
U.S. News
April 17, 2025 / 11:37 PM

Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content

By Mark Moran
Share with X
A view of a trio of NUVILAB AI Food Scanner 3.0 compatible devices, on display during the 2024 International CES, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2024. File photo by James Atoa/UPI
A view of a trio of NUVILAB AI Food Scanner 3.0 compatible devices, on display during the 2024 International CES, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2024. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A large majority of Americans say they trust most of the information generated by artificial intelligence, which is quickly becoming commonplace online, results of a new poll said.

The poll, released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, states 51% of respondents said they believe they can trust AI-generated content "some of the time." On The other end of the spectrum, another 24% said they think they can trust it "hardly ever."

Another 24% said they think they can trust the information most or all of the time. While most of the respondents said they generally trust AI-generated content, experts focused on those who do not.

"It's reassuring that a vast majority of Americans trust information generated by AI only some of the time or hardly ever, since it indicates a healthy amount of skepticism when they use AI for research, Quinnipiac University associate professor of computer science Brian O'Neill said in a statement.

Related

Men had the highest levels of trust in the content, the poll said, with 28% reporting confidence in the information most or all of the time, compared to just 15% of women who said the same thing.

Just over seven months ago, a majority of respondents said they did not trust the validity of AI-generated content and automatic "chatbots."

Younger respondents said they trust the content more than older ones did. Higher earners show more confidence in AI-generated content and the trust waned as income levels dropped.

The survey was conducted between April 3 and April 7 and included 1,562 adults. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Latest Headlines

Trump extends hiring free another three months
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Trump extends hiring free another three months
April 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has extended his federal government hiring freeze for another three months.
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Justice Department indicts dark web operator
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted an Iranian national for his role in an illegal dark web drug operation, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.
Spirit Airlines announces new CEO
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit Airlines announces new CEO
April 17 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines has named a new CEO as the low-fare carrier emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it announced Thursday.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Chris Van Hollen meets with wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador
April 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with wrongly deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on Thursday, a day after he was denied visiting his constituent who is being held at an El Salvadoran prison.
Trump administration warns Harvard about international student funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration warns Harvard about international student funding
April 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has threatened to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, ramping up conflict between the institution and Washington.
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
April 17 (UPI) -- U.S. commercial fishers can operate in the formerly off-limits Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
April 17 (UPI) -- A lone gunman who is enrolled at Florida State University allegedly killed two and wounded six others during a late-morning shooting Thursday on the college campus in Tallahassee. Police shot and apprehended him.
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to 'make the West great again," she said during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
April 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments regarding the potential restriction of birthright citizenship on May 15, the court announced Thursday.
Interior Department pulls plug on N.Y. offshore wind turbine project
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Interior Department pulls plug on N.Y. offshore wind turbine project
April 17 (UPI) -- The offshore and wind energy project Empire WInd 1 approved by the Biden administration is being stopped by the Interior Department because President Donald Trump doesn't want it.

Trending Stories

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Lone suspect identified after 2 killed, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean
Trump allows commercial fishing in previously banned waters of the Pacific Ocean

Follow Us