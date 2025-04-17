Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content

April 17 (UPI) -- A large majority of Americans say they trust most of the information generated by artificial intelligence, which is quickly becoming commonplace online, results of a new poll said.

The poll, released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, states 51% of respondents said they believe they can trust AI-generated content "some of the time." On The other end of the spectrum, another 24% said they think they can trust it "hardly ever."

Another 24% said they think they can trust the information most or all of the time. While most of the respondents said they generally trust AI-generated content, experts focused on those who do not.

"It's reassuring that a vast majority of Americans trust information generated by AI only some of the time or hardly ever, since it indicates a healthy amount of skepticism when they use AI for research, Quinnipiac University associate professor of computer science Brian O'Neill said in a statement.

Men had the highest levels of trust in the content, the poll said, with 28% reporting confidence in the information most or all of the time, compared to just 15% of women who said the same thing.

Just over seven months ago, a majority of respondents said they did not trust the validity of AI-generated content and automatic "chatbots."

Younger respondents said they trust the content more than older ones did. Higher earners show more confidence in AI-generated content and the trust waned as income levels dropped.

The survey was conducted between April 3 and April 7 and included 1,562 adults. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.