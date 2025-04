Poll: Most Americans trust AI-generated content

A view of a trio of NUVILAB AI Food Scanner 3.0 compatible devices, on display during the 2024 International CES, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2024. File photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A large majority of Americans say they trust most of the information generated by artificial intelligence, which is quickly becoming commonplace online, results of a new poll said.

The poll, released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, states 51% of respondents said they believe they can trust AI-generated content "some of the time." On The other end of the spectrum, another 24% said they think they can trust it "hardly ever."

Another 24% said they think they can trust the information most or all of the time. While most of the respondents said they generally trust AI-generated content, experts focused on those who do not.

"It's reassuring that a vast majority of Americans trust information generated by AI only some of the time or hardly ever, since it indicates a healthy amount of skepticism when they use AI for research, Quinnipiac University associate professor of computer science Brian O'Neill said in a statement.

Men had the highest levels of trust in the content, the poll said, with 28% reporting confidence in the information most or all of the time, compared to just 15% of women who said the same thing.

Just over seven months ago, a majority of respondents said they did not trust the validity of AI-generated content and automatic "chatbots."

Younger respondents said they trust the content more than older ones did. Higher earners show more confidence in AI-generated content and the trust waned as income levels dropped.

The survey was conducted between April 3 and April 7 and included 1,562 adults. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.