U.S. News
April 17, 2025 / 5:15 PM

In White House meeting, Italian prime minister vows to 'make the West great again'

By Mark Moran
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
1 of 4 | Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to 'make the West great again," she said during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

"The goal for me is to make the West great again and I think together we can do that," Meloni said, gesturing towards Trump. "We can," Trump replied.

Meloni, who leads her country's right-leaning Brothers of Italy party, said the idea extends to all of the West, and not just Italy, the BBC reported. She spoke alongside Trump in the Oval Office and touched on her similarities with the U.S. president.

"I know when I speak about West mainly, I don't speak about geographical space," she said. "I speak about a civilization, and I want to make that civilization stronger."

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and recent efforts to reach a cease-fire. Meloni said liberating Ukraine from Russian aggression is the primary goal.

"Together, we have been defending the freedom of Ukraine. Together," she said, "we can bring lasting peace."

Meloni has been a staunch supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and of defending the country since Russia invaded more than three years ago.

Trump has proposed conditions for a cease-fire in the war and said during the meeting with Meloni that he expected to hear back from Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Trump added during the news conference that he wants "the killing to stop."

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have said they are heading to Rome soon to reciprocate for Meloni's Thursday visit to the White House.

"She has taken Europe by storm," Trump said of Meloni and her political presence in Italy.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear birthright citizenship revocation arguments
April 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments regarding the potential restriction of birthright citizenship on May 15, the court announced Thursday.
Interior Department pulls plug on N.Y. offshore wind turbine project
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interior Department pulls plug on N.Y. offshore wind turbine project
April 17 (UPI) -- The offshore and wind energy project Empire WInd 1 approved by the Biden administration is being stopped by the Interior Department because President Donald Trump doesn't want it.
Six injured in shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Six injured in shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee; suspect in custody
April 17 (UPI) -- Florida State University's Tallahassee campus was in lockdown for an active shooter situation Thursday afternoon as 6 wounded were hospitalized. A suspect is in custody.
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
April 17 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Thursday Google has willfully monopolized digital advertising in violation of the Sherman antitrust act.
Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firing after comments on tariff damage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firing after comments on tariff damage
April 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lose his job.
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
April 17 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Thursday seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending April 12 were 215,000, a decline of 9,000 from the previous week.
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
April 17 (UPI) -- A Thursday resentencing hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on whether the Menendez brothers will be freed from prison, but a Wednesday prosecutors' motion could delay it.
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are planning to raise prices due to Trump administration tariffs beginning April 25.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about the tariffs he levied on the European Union.
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
April 17 (UPI) -- After a meeting with Japan at the White House Wednesday, it seems that neither nation made any progress in the way of tariff talks.

