Trending
U.S. News
April 17, 2025 / 11:24 AM

Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firing after comments on tariff damage

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. in March of 2024. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. in March of 2024. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lose his job Thursday, while pushing for the central bank to cut interest rates.

"Jerome Powell of the Fed," Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday, "Who is always too late and wrong, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete mess!"

The "report" Powell issued Wednesday was an economic outlook speech delivered at the Economic Club of Chicago, and he gave his thoughts in regard to the "Liberation Day" tariffs Trump levied on several countries earlier in April.

"The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated," Powell said. "The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth. Both survey and market-based measures of near-term inflation expectations have moved up significantly, with survey participants pointing to tariffs."

Related

Trump ended his post by saying "Powell's termination cannot come fast enough!"

Powell, who was originally nominated to his Federal Reserve Chair post in 2018 by Trump, has said in the past that the president does not legally have the power to fire him.

The 1913 Federal Reserve Act states that the Fed Chair is to serve "from the expiration of the term of his predecessor, unless sooner removed for cause by the president."

However, the Federal Reserve, as explained by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, a regional bank in the Federal Reserve System, is accountable to Congress but "was created as an independent central bank."

It goes on to state that "Federal Reserve officials cannot be fired simply because the president or a member of Congress disagrees with Federal Reserve decisions about interest rates."

The Federal Reserve describes itself as "an independent government agency but also one that is ultimately accountable to the public and the Congress."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
April 17 (UPI) -- Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Thursday Google has willfully monopolized digital advertising in violation of the Sherman antitrust act.
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
April 17 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Thursday seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending April 12 were 215,000, a decline of 9,000 from the previous week.
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
April 17 (UPI) -- A Thursday resentencing hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on whether the Menendez brothers will be freed from prison, but a Wednesday prosecutors' motion could delay it.
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are planning to raise prices due to Trump administration tariffs beginning April 25.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about the tariffs he levied on the European Union.
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
April 17 (UPI) -- After a meeting with Japan at the White House Wednesday, it seems that neither nation made any progress in the way of tariff talks.
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the United States will not return a wrongly deported Maryland man, Kilmar Ábrego García, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen was denied a visit with his constituent in an El Salvador prison
Reports: Trump seeks to prosecute NY AG Letitia James for mortgage fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reports: Trump seeks to prosecute NY AG Letitia James for mortgage fraud
April 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is seeking to have the Justice Department prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, according to reports.
DHS threatens Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, cuts $2.7M in grants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHS threatens Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, cuts $2.7M in grants
April 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security canceled two grants to Harvard University worth more than $2.7 million and threatened to revoke its ability to enroll international students on Wednesday.
Three dead, three injured after boating crash at Major League Fishing event in Alabama
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Three dead, three injured after boating crash at Major League Fishing event in Alabama
April 16 (UPI) -- Three people died and three others were injured after two boats collided during the Major League Fishing's Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Trending Stories

Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes

Follow Us