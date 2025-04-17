Trending
April 17, 2025 / 8:14 AM

U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks

By Ian Stark
Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa at the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan in January. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan's Minister in charge of Economic Revitalization Ryosei Akazawa at the National Diet in Tokyo, Japan in January. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Trade talks between the United States and Japan ended without steps toward alleviating U.S. tariffs.

President Donald Trump posted a photo to social media accounts Thursday along with Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator and representative at the conference in Washington, as he wrote that there was "big progess" but talks between the two nations didn't yield tangible results.

"There are still gaps between the respective stances of Japan and the U.S.," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said after having received a briefing on the talks.

Akazawa said exchange rates weren't discussed, in regard to the recent U.S. mentions lately that the yen may be too weak. Trump also said he'd like Japan to pay more to host American troops stationed there.

Akazawa met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss how Trump's tariffs have affected Japan's industry and asked the United States to reconsider them.

The United States put a 25% levy on Japanese steel and cars in April, while most other goods from Japan are under a 10% duty. Tariffs on Japanese auto parts are scheduled to begin in May.

Akazawa met with Trump as well, and The Japan Times reports the U.S. president gave Akazawa an autographed "Make America Great Again" hat.

In the end, the two countries agreed to meet again, and negotiations over financial matters between the two nations are slated to next occur later this month.

