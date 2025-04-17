Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs

April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Washington Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about the tariffs he levied on the European Union.

She will be the first European leader to meet with Trump since he announced the tariffs on European imports on April 2.

Meloni, the leader of the right-wing populist Brothers of Italy party has famously gotten along well with Trump, but where the two stand after Trump's financial actions toward the EU is unclear.

Trump posted to his Truth Social account Thursday about his meeting with Japanese trade representatives Wednesday, and that he also spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, then added "every nation" wants to meet with him to discuss trade, and "Today, Italy!"

Trump announced a 20% tariff on all imported goods from the EU in April, which have since been lowered to 10% for 90 days, in order to allow for negotiations to occur. The EU also paused its retaliatory 25% tariffs on U.S. exports.

Italy exports several items to the United States, such as medical products, machinery, clothes, food and cars. However, Rome recorded a trade surplus of $43.9 billion with the United States, which may not sit well with Trump, who considers many of his tariffs "reciprocal" and are allegedly intended to level out trade balances with other countries.

At least one of Meloni's political opponents in Italy mentions concerns that she may be too friendly with Trump to approach the tariff situation.

"In the Oval Office, Meloni will have to choose whether to continue to please Trump or defend the national interest that today coincides with the European one," said Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, and Democratic Party member Peppe Provenzano in an X post Wednesday.