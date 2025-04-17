Trending
U.S. News
April 17, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Federal judge rules Google has illegal monopoly in online advertising

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Thursday Google has willfully monopolized digital advertising in violation of the Sherman antitrust act. The judge said Google's monopoly has harmed its publisher customers, the competitive process and consumers of online information. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Thursday Google has willfully monopolized digital advertising in violation of the Sherman antitrust act. The judge said Google's monopoly has harmed its publisher customers, the competitive process and consumers of online information. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- A federal Judge ruled Thursday that Google has willfully monopolized digital advertising in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Judge Leonie Brinkema said Google has harmed its publisher customers, the competitive process and consumers of online information.

"Plaintiffs have proven that Google has willfully engaged in a series of anticompetitive acts to acquire and maintain monopoly power in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets for open-web display advertising," the ruling said.

The lawsuit was brought against Google by the federal government and 17 states.

Related

The court specifically said Google has violated the Sherman Act by "willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power in the open-web display publisher ad server market and the open-web display ad exchange market."

The judge said Google also "has unlawfully tied its publisher ad server and ad exchange in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

The court said it will set a hearing date to determine the legal remedies for the violations of antitrust law.

It found that plaintiffs failed "to show that the DoubleClick and Admeld acquisitions were anticompetitive."

The ruling said while those acquisitions helped Google gain monopoly power in two adjacent ad tech markets, they are insufficient, when viewed in isolation, to prove that Google acquired or maintained this monopoly power through exclusionary practices.

The judge wrote in the ruling that for over a decade, "Google has tied its publisher ad server and ad exchange together through contractual policies and technological integration, which enabled the company to establish and protect its monopoly power in these two markets."

According to the ruling, "Google further entrenched its monopoly power by imposing anticompetitive policies on its customers and eliminating desirable product features."

Google, the court ruling said, substantially harmed the competitive process, its publisher customers and consumers of information on the open web.

Brinkema warned Google for a failure to preserve internal communications as Judge Amit Mehta did in the Google search case, but said sanctions were not needed.

That's because the court was able to render a decision based on testimony and other admitted evidence.

Google argued the government wanted to dictate how it does business and claimed legitimate reasons for its monopoly behavior.

The Justice Department wants the court to sell off some of its ad technology business.

News organizations have long maintained that tech platform advertising dominance has harmed the industry as Google and other companies siphoned off advertising from journalism outlets.

Google attorney Karen Dunn said in her closing argument, "Google's conduct is a story of innovation in response to competition."

Latest Headlines

Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firing after comments on tariff damage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump calls for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firing after comments on tariff damage
April 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lose his job.
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly initial U.S. jobless claims fall 9,000 to 215,000
April 17 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Thursday seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending April 12 were 215,000, a decline of 9,000 from the previous week.
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Menendez brothers face LA hearing on resentencing
April 17 (UPI) -- A Thursday resentencing hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles on whether the Menendez brothers will be freed from prison, but a Wednesday prosecutors' motion could delay it.
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chinese retailers Temu, Shein to raise U.S. prices amid tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Chinese online retailers Temu and Shein are planning to raise prices due to Trump administration tariffs beginning April 25.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet with Trump to talk EU tariffs
April 17 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in Washington D.C. Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump to talk about the tariffs he levied on the European Union.
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Japan still have 'gaps' on trade stances after White House talks
April 17 (UPI) -- After a meeting with Japan at the White House Wednesday, it seems that neither nation made any progress in the way of tariff talks.
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the United States will not return a wrongly deported Maryland man, Kilmar Ábrego García, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen was denied a visit with his constituent in an El Salvador prison
Reports: Trump seeks to prosecute NY AG Letitia James for mortgage fraud
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reports: Trump seeks to prosecute NY AG Letitia James for mortgage fraud
April 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is seeking to have the Justice Department prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud, according to reports.
DHS threatens Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, cuts $2.7M in grants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHS threatens Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, cuts $2.7M in grants
April 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security canceled two grants to Harvard University worth more than $2.7 million and threatened to revoke its ability to enroll international students on Wednesday.
Three dead, three injured after boating crash at Major League Fishing event in Alabama
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Three dead, three injured after boating crash at Major League Fishing event in Alabama
April 16 (UPI) -- Three people died and three others were injured after two boats collided during the Major League Fishing's Tackle Warehouse Invitational on Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Trending Stories

Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
Maryland senator not allowed to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador prison
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach
Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
Puerto Rico's power plants go offline, leading to widespread island blackout
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes
U.S. stocks slump after Federal Reserve's Powell warns of tariff woes
Spotify outage hits nearly 50K users as Zoom connectivity fails, as well
Spotify outage hits nearly 50K users as Zoom connectivity fails, as well

Follow Us