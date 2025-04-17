Trending
April 17, 2025

Six injured in shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee; suspect in custody

Five victims in are in serious condition, one is critical.

By Doug Cunningham
Six people were hospitalized after a shooting incident at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Florida State University.
April 17 (UPI) -- Six people were shot at Florida State University's Tallahassee campus around midday Thursday, with one hurt critically and and five in serious condition, officials said.

Multiple media reports say a suspect was apprehended.

CBS News Miami reported the alleged shooter was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire with police. CNN also reported a suspect was in custody, citing two law enforcement sources familiar with the situation.

President Donald Trump called the incident "a horrible thing," and Gov. Ron DeSantis said those hurt were in his prayers.

Student Emily Palmer said she was in the student union when she got a "dangerous situation" alert.

She told CNN, "I'm shaking ... It's just a lot going on."

Student Blake Leonard told WCTV he heard 30 shots fired and said he was about 400 feet from the student union when gunfire erupted.

A heavy law enforcement response on campus and some streets were closed.

A witness having lunch in the student union with his daughter told WCTV that shots started in the union and people started running.

"We went through an exit door, ran down a hall and all the doors were locked except for one going upstairs. There were 50 of us trapped. We went into the service elevator and went upstairs."

The man said the doors opened and two officers were there, guns drawn, and they pointed toward a way out. "We got outside and we ended up in the church across the street here."

He said his daughter was trampled in the rush of people to get away from the shooting before making it away from the scene.

According to WCTV, students in the student union reported hearing 15 to 20 gunshots. A graduate student said he saw a college-aged man with a handgun.

Just before 1 p.m. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said on X, "My office is responding to the active shooter situation on FSU's campus and we will provide updates as they become available."

At 12:01 p.m. a school announcement on X warned students, "Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter situation call at the Student Union."

A Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokesperson said the hospital was receiving patients from the shooting.

"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," the representative said. "However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected."

There was a 2014 shooting at the FSU in the school library.

