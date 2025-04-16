Trending
U.S. News
April 16, 2025 / 11:54 AM

U.S. sanctions Chinese refinery importing Iranian oil

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The U.S Treasury Department Wednesday announced sanctions on a Chinese refinery for allegedly importing more than a billion dollars in Iranian oil. Treasury said the refinery is a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The U.S Treasury Department Wednesday announced sanctions on a Chinese refinery for allegedly importing more than a billion dollars in Iranian oil. Treasury said the refinery is a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions on a Chinese refinery for allegedly importing more than a billion dollars in Iranian oil.

The Treasury sanctioned Handong Shengxing Chemical Company, which it said is a front for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

"Any refinery, company, or broker that chooses to purchase Iranian oil or facilitate Iran's oil trade places itself at serious risk," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in a statement. "The United States is committed to disrupting all actors providing support to Iran's oil supply chain, which the regime uses to support its terrorist proxies and partners."

Also sanctioned were several companies and vessels Treasury said are responsible for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China as part of Iran's "shadow fleet."

Related

The ships Nyantara, and Reston were sanctioned for allegedly transporting Iranian petroleum. Other alleged "shadow fleet" vessels sanctioned include the Egret, the Bestla and the Rani.

They have shipped billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil, according to the Treasury Department.

Companies alleged to operate those ships were also sanctioned.

They include Panama-based Oceanic Orbit; Malaysia-based Pro Mission SDN BHD, Marshall Islands-based Bestla Company Limited; Hong-Kong-based Dexiang Shipping Co.; Panama-based Civic Capital Shipping; and Starboard Shipping Inc.

According to the Treasury Department between March 2020 and January 2023, Shandong Shengxing sent over $800 million in wire transfers to China Oil and Petroleum Company.

Treasury alleges that China Oil is actually a front company for the IRGC-QF that has "laundered billions through the U.S. financial system in support of the IRGC-QF, $108 million of which was seized by the Justice Department."

In March, the Treasury Department sanctioned Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co. Ltd., another alleged Chinese 'teapot" refinery for importing Iranian oil.

The company's legal representative and chief executive officer Wang Xueqing was also sanctioned.

Latest Headlines

California plans to sue Trump administration over tariffs
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
California plans to sue Trump administration over tariffs
April 16 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sue President Donald Trump over the tariffs Trump levied earlier in April.
Justice Department sues Maine for defying Trump order to ban trans athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sues Maine for defying Trump order to ban trans athletes
April 16 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday the Department of Justice is suing Maine, alleging Title IX violations, because the state is challenging a presidential executive order on trans athletes in women's sports.
U.S. retail sales up a higher-than-expected 1.4% in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. retail sales up a higher-than-expected 1.4% in March
April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that seasonally adjusted retail sales for March were an estimated $734.9 billion, an increase of 1.4% from February. Sales were 4.6% higher than March 2024.
Florida governor signs death warrant for man who killed woman in 1995
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida governor signs death warrant for man who killed woman in 1995
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man convicted of killing a 34-year-old mother of two in 1995 in a southern Hillsborough County motel room.
Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
April 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado jury convicted Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on Tuesday on charges of torturing victims in The Gambia in 2006, following an attempted coup against the country's former president.
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
April 16 (UPI) -- Two service members were killed and a third is in serious condition at a local hospital following a vehicle accident near the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico.
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday announced charges and sanctions against a Mexican criminal organization, as part of the Trump administration continued targeting of drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.

Trending Stories

U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
U.K. Supreme Court rules for 'biological' definition of woman in British Equality Act
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year

Follow Us