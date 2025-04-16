Trending
April 16, 2025

U.S. retail sales up a higher-than-expected 1.4% in March

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that seasonally adjusted retail sales for March were an estimated $734.9 billion, an increase of 1.4% from February. Sales were 4.6% higher than March 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that seasonally adjusted retail sales for March were an estimated $734.9 billion, an increase of 1.4% from February. Sales were 4.6% higher than March 2024.

"Retail trade sales were up 1.4% from February 2025, and up 4.6% from last year," the Census Bureau said in a statement. " Motor vehicle and parts dealers were up 8.8% from last year, while non-store retailers were up 4.8% from March 2024."

Excluding autos, retail sales rose 0.5% in March.

Total sales for the first quarter January to March 2025 were up 4.1% from first quarter 2024 results.

Motor vehicle and parts sales were up 5.3% in March.

The Dow Jones estimate for March consumer spending growth was 1.2%.

"These are simply blow out numbers on March retail sales where the rush is on like this is one gigantic clearance sale," said FWDBONDS chief economist Chris Rupkey.

He added that consumers are expecting sharply higher prices over the next year "and are clearing the store shelves and picking up bargains while they can."

This move to quickly buy ahead of expected price increases coincides with the University of Michigan reporting that consumer sentiment plunged 11% in April for the fourth straight monthly decline.

Consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan surveys have fallen more than 30% since December 2024.

Building and garden store retail sales rose 3.3% in March while food and drinking service sales increased by 1.8%.

Retail gasoline sales declined 2.5%.

