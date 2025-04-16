Trending
April 16, 2025 / 2:33 PM

Spotify outage hits nearly 50,000 users but was not hack, company says

By Doug Cunningham
A Spotify outage Wednesday affected more than 48,000 users starting at 6:20 a.m. EDT. Users had problems accessing the streaming music app. The company said it was not a hack and service was restored by Wednesday afternoon. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
April 16 (UPI) -- A Spotify outage Wednesday affected more than 48,000 users starting at 6:20 a.m. EDT. Users had problems accessing the streaming music app.

According to Downdetecter, at the peak of the disruption almost 50,000 Spotify users reported the outage, which also affected British and some European customers.

Spotify denied that it was hacked with a post on X at 10:39 a.m. telling users the company was aware of the outages and, "The reports of this being a securty hack are false."

By 1:08 p.m. EDT Spotify posted an all-clear message.

"All clear -- thanks for your patience," Spotify wrote on X.

In an email to CBS MoneyWatch, Spotify said, "As of 11:45am EDT, Spotify is back up and functioning normally. You can check @SpotifyStatus X channel for any additional updates."

For some users, streaming music wouldn't play at all while others had issues with glitches during songs. The outage affected both the phone app and web platform.

Spotify launched in 2008 and has more than 675 million users around the world.

