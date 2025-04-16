Rep. Elise Stefanik reportedly considering running for New York governor

April 16 (UPI) -- Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is reportedly considering running for New York governor, according to multiple media reports.

NBC News and Politico, citing two people familiar with her thinking, say Stefanik is contemplating running for governor after withdrawing her nomination to be U.N. ambassador.

The unnamed sources cited said they believe Stefanik would stand a chance of being elected governor, even though New York is a solid Democratic state.

One of the sources said she is seriously considering making the effort to become governor when Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for re-election in 2026.

Stefanik has reportedly gotten encouragement for the gubernatorial run from New York Republicans and some party donors.

New York State Democratic Party spokesperson Addison Dick said New Yorkers don't want anything to do with a "pathetic crew of Trump minions" that he said includes Stefanik.

"New Yorkers want nothing to do with the clown show of Trump loyalists who are only focused on enabling Trump's agenda that is raising costs, gutting health care, and attacking New Yorkers' freedoms," Dick said.

President Donald Trump withdrew Stefanik's nomination to be U.N. ambassador March 27, posting on social media that he withdrew her nomination in order to "maintain every Republican seat in Congress."

Stefanik's district in New York was held by Democrats for years before she was elected in 2014.

The Republican majority in the House is so tight Trump was concerned about vacating hers to name her U.N. ambassador.

New York has not had a Republican governor for nearly 20 years since Gov. George Pataki left office.