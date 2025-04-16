Border Patrol seizes 339 pounds of cocaine headed to Canada

Border Patrol agents in Michigan seized 339 pounds of cocaine in a Canada-bound commercial vehicle with a street value of about $14 million. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

April 16 (UPI) -- Border Patrol agents in Michigan seized 339 pounds of cocaine from a Canada-bound commercial vehicle. The cocaine has a street value of about $14 million.

On Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection selected the truck for examination at the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River.

A physical inspection revealed bricks of white powdery substance in two duffel bags and four moving boxes, the agency said in a news release.

Testing determined the substance to be cocaine at 153.8 kilograms.

The truck and trailer were also seized, and the driver, an Indian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

"Our ports of entry are not throughfares for illegal drugs and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity," Acting Port Director David Beculheimer said.

Normally, Border Patrol agents seize illicit drugs at the border with Mexico.

Since Oct. 1, 2024, more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine at Michigan ports of entry have been seized.

"We work diligently to enable fair, competitive, and compliant trade and a significant part of that is stopping those who seek to exploit import and export processes for illicit gain," Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon said. "With the support of our regional law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold these bad actors accountable."

On Feb. 1, President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada, citing "the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl."

Canada said on on Dec. 18, 2024, it is "investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe."

Earlier this month, Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 17.6 kg, or 51.75 pounds, of cocaine at the Montreal-Trudeau airport on a flight from Rio Hato, Panama. The street value is $1.6 million in U.S. dollars.