April 16, 2025 / 3:47 AM

Florida governor signs death warrant for man who killed woman in 1995

By Darryl Coote
The death warrant for death row inmate Glen Rogers was signed Tuesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man convicted of killing a 34-year-old mother of two in 1995 in a southern Hillsborough County motel room.

The Republican governor signed the death warrant for 62-year-old Glen Rogers on Tuesday, setting his execution for 6 p.m. EDT on May 15. It is the fifth death warrant DeSantis has signed so far this year.

Rogers, a so-called drifter suspected of being responsible for several killings around the country, was convicted of first-degree murder in May 1997 for the stabbing death of Tina Marie Cribbs. He was sentenced to death in the case that July.

According to court records, Cribbs was with friends at a bar in Gibsonton, located about 15 miles south of Tampa, on Nov. 5, 1995, when she met Rogers, who was staying at a nearby motel. Witnesses reported them leaving the bar together.

Her body was found two days later in the motel's bathtub. Cribbs had been stabbed to death.

Police were then on the lookout for Cribbs' white Ford Festiva, which Rogers was believed to have stolen.

On Nov. 13, the vehicle was spotted by police in Kentucky. When they attempted to pull it over, Rogers led them on a high-speed chase that gained national attention when his arrest was captured by a television crew.

Rogers received a second death sentence in 1999, this time in California. He was convicted of strangling Sandra Gallagher to death a month before killing Cribbs.

He similarly met Gallagher at a bar -- this one in Los Angeles -- and they left together after she offered him a ride.

Her body was later found in a burning truck behind the bar where Gallagher and Rogers had met.

Rogers has been accused of killing several others.

During the criminal trial of O.J. Simpson, Rogers was presented by the attorneys for the disgraced football star as a potential suspect in the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in June 1994.

The 2012 TV documentary My Brother the Serial Killer about Rogers alleges that he admitted to killing Brown and Goldman and was paid $20,000 for the crime by Simpson.

Florida has already killed three death row inmates this year with a fourth -- Jeffrey Hutchinson -- scheduled for May 1.

There have been a total of 12 executions so far this year across the United States, with 32 scheduled in 2025 across nine states, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado jury convicts Gambian national on torture charges
April 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado jury convicted Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, on Tuesday on charges of torturing victims in The Gambia in 2006, following an attempted coup against the country's former president.
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two service members deployed to U.S. border killed in vehicle crash
April 16 (UPI) -- Two service members were killed and a third is in serious condition at a local hospital following a vehicle accident near the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico.
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday announced charges and sanctions against a Mexican criminal organization, as part of the Trump administration continued targeting of drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas, Texas area.
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Because of high cocoa prices and the Trump administration's trade policy, this year has been especially stressful for small businesses in the chocolate industry.

