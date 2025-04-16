Third top Pentagon official on leave after DoD's Signal group chat security breach

April 16 (UPI) -- A third top Pentagon official was placed on administrative leave Wednesday in the fallout of a major leak of sensitive U.S. military intel via a group chat on Signal.

Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy U.S. Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, was suspended and put on an undetermined administrative leave following a DOD probe into the incident, Politico and ABC reported.

He was joined by Darin Selznick, DOD's deputy chief of staff, and a top adviser to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, on Tuesday as the first names on the chopping block stemming from the national security breach.

The leaks included American military plans for the Panama Canal, White House DOGE adviser Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, battle carrier locations in the Red Sea and a pause in intelligence collection for Ukraine.

Carroll was fired for creating a hostile work environment by the prior Biden administration while Carroll was COO of the department's former Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Meanwhile, Caldwell was reportedly escorted out of the Pentagon Tuesday by security and had DOD access suspended over an "unauthorized disclosure," an official previously confirmed.

Caldwell's departure came after a journalist was included in a Signal group chat last month in which high-ranking Trump administration officials discussed military strikes in Yemen.

Hegseth has repeatedly rebuked the report by Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

It adds fuel to Democratic arguments that Hegseth should resign.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., said in a social media post how this is now the "second major breach in classified information by the most senior political appointees" in the first two months with Hegseth at the DOD helm.

"(Hegseth) should never have been appointed based on merit alone, but now he is a national security threat."

"Hegseth must resign," stated New York's Goldman.