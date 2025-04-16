California plans to sue Trump administration over tariffs

April 16 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans Wednesday to sue President Donald Trump over the tariffs Trump levied earlier in April.

Newsom posted a video to social media declaring he will file the suit on behalf of the state of California, which he identifies as the largest manufacturing state in the United States and one of the largest trading partners around the world.

"No state will be impacted more than the state of California as it relates to the unilateral authority that's been asserted by the Trump administration, to impose the largest tax increase in modern American history," Newsom said in the video.

"Donald Trump does not have the authority to unilaterally impose the largest tax hike of our lifetime with his destructive tariffs. We're taking him to court."

The suit will be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Wednesday and will seek that the tariffs be declared unlawful and unenforceable by federal agents.

Trump has used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose the tariffs, which gives a U.S. president "broad authority to regulate a variety of economic transactions following a declaration of national emergency."

Trump declared a national emergency on April 2, under which he began to impose the tariffs that have inspired Newsom's lawsuit.

California, the world's fifth largest economy, could lose billions to tariffs that would impact its industries from Silicon Valley to its agriculture, which is considerably dependent on international trade.

Newsom's lawsuit follows similar suits filed earlier in April that argue the Trump administration doesn't have the authority to issue unfettered tariffs without congressional approval.