April 16, 2025 / 5:39 PM

Stepfather: Mom who drowned 7-year-old suffered mental health issues, worried about immigration

By Chris Benson
April 16 (UPI) -- A California woman accused of drowning her 7-year-old daughter has been charged with murder.

"The alleged facts of this case -- where a mother is accused of intentionally taking the life of her young child -- are profoundly tragic and deeply unsettling," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Tuesday in a release.

On Friday, 37-year-old Graciela Xiomara Castellanos was arrested after police found her unresponsive daughter, Rebecca, in a bathtub before 6 p.m. local time at an apartment in the 6800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

An L.A. medical examiner said Rebecca Castellanos died of asphyxiation due to neck compression and drowning.

Her mother pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one felony count of murder and a single felony count of assault on a child under age 8 causing death and was being held on $2 million bail.

She was described as a "perfect mom" who never hurt people or said "a bad word," according to her fiance and the girl's stepfather. He told local media that he believed she was sent into a deep depression after she learned that she may not become a legal U.S. resident.

"With passive bipolar disorder and the depression of potentially being unable to become a legal resident, all of this drove her to do what she did," he said, anonymously, to a local reporter. "I'm sure she was out of her mind when she attacked the girl," he added.

Neighbors allegedly heard screams of "Mommy, please no!"

"It's a feeling of sadness because my thought is that she as a mother who perhaps had no support at all," neighbor Ana Diaz told NBC 4 in L.A.

An investigation is ongoing.

Castellanos is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in a state prison if convicted, according to the L.A. D.A.'s office.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 at the Van Nuys Courthouse in southern California prosecuted by deputy D.A. MacKenzie Teymouri.

