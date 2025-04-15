Tariffs, economic uncertainty take center stage at Small Business Expo Summit

WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Christina Callahan served sparkling Portuguese rose wine imported by the small District of Columbia business, The Wine Concierge, where she is chief sommelier.

However, she suggested that for small businesses that rely on imports from other countries, the fizz could become flat from President Donald Trump's economic policies.

"In the last month or so, at least 12 of the brands that we regularly purchase and put in our online store for our customers to buy were presently or temporarily unavailable," Callahan said.

"They are small brands, family-run producers," and the tariffs increase prices beyond what is needed to cover costs," she said.

Callahan and scores of other business professionals gathered for networking and training at the Small Business Summit and Expo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Tuesday, and the main topic on their minds was the burden of Trump's economic decisions.

Callahan reflected on how The Wine Concierge had adapted to the new reality forced by a tariff tango the White House started with more than half the world.

"U.S. prices to produce wine tend to be higher just from a cost perspective. Many times, there is not even a variety of wine that can meet that need because of the cost to make it in the United States," Callahan said.

"However, importing is affecting everything's bottom line. Ninety percent of our lines have gone up in prices, anywhere between 50 cents or $2, and availability has become limited or delayed."

After announcing "Liberation Day" on April 2 during a ceremony at the White House, in which President Trump featured signs reading the "reciprocal" tariff amount for most countries in the world, the administration reversed that strategy a week later in a Truth Social post by Trump.

Trump then singled out China by imposing 145% tariffs. Meanwhile he reduced or eliminated tariffs on many countries for 90 days, including the European Union, which now has only a 10% tariff.

"I had to increase the prices on some products because it cost me more to put them together," said Denyse Jeter-Williams, founder of DJW Custom Baskets & Beyond, a gift basket retailer. "Ultimately, if I pay a higher price, I will charge the consumer higher prices for some products."

A survey conducted by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington on March 18 found that "the new administration's first 100 days has compounded these challenges: "82% of restaurants are concerned over how tariffs will increase food, beverage and equipment costs."

Even small businesses that were not in the crosshairs of the import-export trade war felt the impact because consumers are becoming more cost conscious.

Even Danny Park's chiropractic clinic in Dupont Circle suffered a subtle impact.

"We serve small business owners and employees, who have ceased their treatments because they are worried about their business or their portfolio and cannot spend the money," Park said.