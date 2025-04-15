Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2025 / 11:44 PM

U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Federal authorities have charged Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, an alleged leader of the La Nueva Familia Michoacana criminal organization. He is believed to be residing in Mexico. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department/Release
1 of 2 | Federal authorities have charged Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, an alleged leader of the La Nueva Familia Michoacana criminal organization. He is believed to be residing in Mexico. Photo courtesy of U.S. State Department/Release

April 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday announced charges and sanctions against a Mexican criminal organization, as part of the Trump administration continued targeting of drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

The punitive measures were applied to the La Nueva Familia Michoacana, one of eight Mexican drug cartels that the State Department designated as specially designated global terrorists on Feb. 20.

Based in the Pacific coast state of Michoacan, LNFM is one of Mexico's most notorious drug cartels and is involved not only in smuggling fentanyl into the United States but also cocaine and methamphetamine.

The gang produces the deadly opioid synthetic in Mexico, but then sends it via buses into the United States. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, it is responsible for more than 36 metric tons of methamphetamine, 12 metric tons of heroin and 12 metric tons of cocaine annually making its way north across the shared U.S.-Mexican border.

Related

Brothers Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga, who was born in the early to mid 1970s, and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, 40, are accused of co-leading the LNFM and were indicted in September 2024, but the court documents were only recently unsealed, federal prosecutors said Tuesday, as they announced the pair have been charged with several drug-related conspiracy charges.

Both brothers are believed to be residing in Mexico.

The Treasury also announced sanctions against the brothers on Tuesday and the State Department announced rewards of up to $3 million for information concerning Jose and $5 million for Johnny.

Ubaldo Hurtado Olascoaga, 49, and Adita Hurtado Olascoaga, 49, two additional siblings of Johnny and Jose were also hit with sanctions Tuesday that likewise freeze all assets in their name and bar U.S. persons from doing business with them.

Treasury officials said Ubaldo is a senior leader in the gang involved in extortion and narcotics trafficking, and Adita has laundered drug proceeds for LNFM through used clothing stores.

"Today's indictments and OFAC sanctions against high-ranking LNFM cartel members sends a clear message: If you contribute to the death of Americans by peddling poison into our communities, we will work relentlessly to find you and bring you to justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

The LNFM had been a target of sanctions and law enforcement actions under the previous Biden administration who had sanctioned Jose and Johnny in November 2022 and then eight other high-ranking gang members in June of 2024 when two other leaders were indicted.

The Justice Department investigation into the gang goes back to 2021, with the Trump administration stating the case is part of its Operation Take Back America initiative, which the Justice Department launched in March to bring together the resources of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and the Project Safe Neighborhood Program to target those who enter the country undocumented and to crack down on drug cartels.

According to the Justice Department, more than 900 immigration related-charges have been filed in southwestern border districts in connection with Operation Take Back America.

Latest Headlines

Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy
April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House.
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas, Texas area.
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Because of high cocoa prices and the Trump administration's trade policy, this year has been especially stressful for small businesses in the chocolate industry.
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday morning outside a Nashville area elementary school.
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
April 15 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers say El Salvador must return a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration or they will visit the central American nation this week to seek answers.
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
April 15 (UPI) -- Diagnosed cases of autism in the United States are seeing an uptick, according to new data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trending Stories

Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program

Follow Us