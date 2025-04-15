Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2025 / 6:45 PM

Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Sarah Palin endorses his campaign in January 2016. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Sarah Palin endorses his campaign in January 2016. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.

The Times in 2022 initially prevailed in Palin's lawsuit accusing the newspaper of defaming her in an editorial following a 2017 mass shooting.

Palin, 61, successfully appealed the 2022 verdict and won a retrial order from the federal 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appellate court ruled the trial judge erred by allowing jurors to have access to their smartphones while deliberating the case and a push notification said the trial judge was prepared to dismiss the case in favor of the Times.

Related

U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff presided over the 2022 trial and is presiding over the retrial, but he prohibited jurors from accessing their phones, smartwatches and other mobile devices while the trial is underway.

Opening arguments in the retail began Tuesday in the Manhattan courthouse for the U.S. District Court for Southern New York.

Editorial error raises First Amendment challenge

Attorney Felicia Ellsworth told the court the Times made an error that was visible on the newspaper's website for 14 hours before revising it.

Ellsworth said the Times' editors did a bad job of describing a graphic that appeared in Palin's campaign materials and called the matter a First Amendment case in which the newspaper is protected against such errors.

"The moment they realized they made a mistake, they did exactly what they should have done and they fixed it," Ellsworth told the court.

"She wants this case to be about how unfairly the media has treated her," Ellsworth said. "She needs to show that they actually knew that they were saying something false but said it anyway."

Attorney Shane Vogt represented Palin during the first trial and is representing her during the retrial.

He said the Times never apologized to Palin and did not include her name when it corrected the editorial error.

A 1964 Supreme Court ruling in the New York Times vs. Sullivan determined news media are protected against defamation lawsuits when they make errors without "actual malice."

Unless done intentionally, media are not accountable for published errors, especially if they correct them after learning of the errors, the court ruled.

2017 'Lethal Politics' editorial

A Times editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics" and published on June 14, 2017, appeared to blame Palin, 61, for inspiring a 2011 shooting by Jared Loughner, who seriously wounded Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

The editorial compared Giffords' shooting with the 2017 attack on the House Republicans' charity baseball team as an example of political violence in the United States.

James Hodgkinson of Illinois was 66 when he shot former Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and four others while practicing for a charity baseball game at Eugene Simpson Park in Alexandria, Va., on June 14, 2017.

Responding officers shot and killed Hodgkinson, who the Secret Service said referred to President Donald Trump as a "traitor" and a threat to democracy and was "intensely upset and angry" about the results of the 2016 election, according to the Secret Service.

Hodgkinson was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and volunteered for Sanders while he sought the Democratic Party nomination for president in Illinois in 2016.

Latest Headlines

Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave following leak investigation
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave following leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas, Texas area.
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Because of high cocoa prices and the Trump administration's trade policy, this year has been especially stressful for small businesses in the chocolate industry.
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday morning outside a Nashville area elementary school.
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
April 15 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers say El Salvador must return a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration or they will visit the central American nation this week to seek answers.
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
April 15 (UPI) -- Diagnosed cases of autism in the United States are seeing an uptick, according to new data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jury selection underway in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury selection underway in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial
April 15 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Tuesday with Harvey Weinstein back in court over years-long sex crime allegations.
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.
Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he thinks a trade deal with Britain could be within reach amid sweeping Trump administration tariffs.
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
April 15 (UPI) -- A group of American companies have filled a lawsuit that argues the Trump Administration doesn't have the authority to issue unfettered tariffs without congressional approval.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
Walmart employee accused of killing 2 Walmart co-workers, injuring third in Georgia dies
Walmart employee accused of killing 2 Walmart co-workers, injuring third in Georgia dies

Follow Us