Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2025 / 11:32 PM

Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Head coach Brian Newberry stands at the podium with President Donald Trump during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipmen in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, as he called the U.S. Naval Academy team, "America's team." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 5 | Head coach Brian Newberry stands at the podium with President Donald Trump during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipmen in the East Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, as he called the U.S. Naval Academy team, "America's team." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House, where the president was presented with the team's ceremonial football.

"Today it's a great honor to officially present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the 2024 Navy Midshipmen team, a great team," Trump announced.

"You won 10 of 13 games, including nine by double digits," Trump added. "You beat Air Force. You beat Army. And now this 170-pound trophy is yours once again."

The Navy Midshipmen also beat Oklahoma University.

Related

"That's a serious team. We're not playing games here," Trump declared.

During Tuesday's ceremony, the president called out the team's co-captain and fullback Daba Fofana, who thanked his coach, and quarterback Blake Horvath, who said it's "all about the team."

"Trophy's a team, team, team, so great honor," Horvath said, as defensive captain Colin Ramos called it an "amazing season."

"It is an absolute honor to be here," Ramos said. "I'm so proud to be with these guys and thank you President Trump for having us."

Trump congratulated the seniors, announced that "the U.S. Navy had its best recruiting numbers since 2002" during the month of February and reminisced about Navy's biggest win.

"In December, I was honored to personally attend the 125th Army-Navy game in a battle that would be one of the best ever between the schools," Trump said. "With winning this trophy, you secure your spot as one of the greatest teams in Navy football history."

Navy Midshipmen football coach Brian Newberry wrapped up Tuesday's ceremony by "honoring these special young men" and presenting Trump with a Navy ceremonial football.

"The highest honor and the most important tangible goal in our program is to be standing in the White House with our commander-in-chief," said Newberry.

"Mr. President, this is your team. This is America's team and the CIC trophy is the most coveted and honorable trophy in all of college sports," Newberry added. "Go Navy. Beat everyone."

Latest Headlines

U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
U.S. hits notorious Mexican drug cartel LNFM with sanctions, indictments
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday announced charges and sanctions against a Mexican criminal organization, as part of the Trump administration continued targeting of drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office
April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas, Texas area.
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Because of high cocoa prices and the Trump administration's trade policy, this year has been especially stressful for small businesses in the chocolate industry.
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday morning outside a Nashville area elementary school.
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
April 15 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers say El Salvador must return a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration or they will visit the central American nation this week to seek answers.
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
April 15 (UPI) -- Diagnosed cases of autism in the United States are seeing an uptick, according to new data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trending Stories

Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program

Follow Us