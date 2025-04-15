Trump awards Navy Midshipmen football team with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

April 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the Navy Midshipmen football team, from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy during a ceremony Tuesday at the White House, where the president was presented with the team's ceremonial football.

"Today it's a great honor to officially present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the 2024 Navy Midshipmen team, a great team," Trump announced.

"You won 10 of 13 games, including nine by double digits," Trump added. "You beat Air Force. You beat Army. And now this 170-pound trophy is yours once again."

The Navy Midshipmen also beat Oklahoma University.

"That's a serious team. We're not playing games here," Trump declared.

During Tuesday's ceremony, the president called out the team's co-captain and fullback Daba Fofana, who thanked his coach, and quarterback Blake Horvath, who said it's "all about the team."

"Trophy's a team, team, team, so great honor," Horvath said, as defensive captain Colin Ramos called it an "amazing season."

"It is an absolute honor to be here," Ramos said. "I'm so proud to be with these guys and thank you President Trump for having us."

Trump congratulated the seniors, announced that "the U.S. Navy had its best recruiting numbers since 2002" during the month of February and reminisced about Navy's biggest win.

"In December, I was honored to personally attend the 125th Army-Navy game in a battle that would be one of the best ever between the schools," Trump said. "With winning this trophy, you secure your spot as one of the greatest teams in Navy football history."

Navy Midshipmen football coach Brian Newberry wrapped up Tuesday's ceremony by "honoring these special young men" and presenting Trump with a Navy ceremonial football.

"The highest honor and the most important tangible goal in our program is to be standing in the White House with our commander-in-chief," said Newberry.

"Mr. President, this is your team. This is America's team and the CIC trophy is the most coveted and honorable trophy in all of college sports," Newberry added. "Go Navy. Beat everyone."