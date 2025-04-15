Trending
April 15, 2025 / 9:58 PM

Biden calls Trump's 'damage' to Social Security 'breathtaking' in first official speech since leaving office

By Sheri Walsh
Former President Joe Biden delivered his first official public speech Tuesday night, since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration’s "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking.” "Social Security is more than a government program, it's a sacred promise," Biden said. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Former President Joe Biden delivered his first official public speech Tuesday night, since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration’s "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking.” "Social Security is more than a government program, it's a sacred promise," Biden said. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden on Tuesday night delivered his first official public speech since leaving the White House, as he called the Trump administration's "damage" to Social Security "breathtaking."

"Fewer than 100 days into this new administration, they have done so much damage and destruction," Biden said during his speech at the Chicago national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled. "It is kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon."

Biden, 82, spoke for just under 30 minutes, during which he criticized Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency for searching out benefits fraud. The former president claimed the Trump administration's efforts could put many disabled people in jeopardy.

"Why are they doing this now?" Biden asked. "Well, they're following that old line from tech startups. The quote is 'Move fast, break things.' They're certainly breaking things."

Trump and Musk have cut 7,000 Social Security Administration jobs over the past few months in an effort to shrink the federal workforce to make it "more efficient," while insisting "we're not touching Social Security."

In 2023, roughly 67 million Americans received Social Security benefits as experts warn Social Security, which has been running a cash-flow deficit since 2010, could be depleted by 2035.

"Social Security is more than a government program," Biden said Tuesday. "It's a sacred promise."

"Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity," Biden added. "That means making sure that more than 60 million Americans who live with disabilities are treated with dignity. That is who we are as Americans."

"It's devastating for millions of people, and the psychological pressure we put people under by having this debate is absolutely devastating," Biden said.

"We can't go on like this as a divided nation, as divided as we are. Like I said, I've been doing this a long time. It's never been this divided," Biden declared, before adding, "Granted, it's roughly 30%, but it's a 30% that has no heart."

After Biden's speech, White House spokesman Steven Cheung issued a statement, responding to the former president's accusations about Social Security and calling him an "all-out liar."

"President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher take-home pay for seniors by ending the taxation of Social Security benefits," Cheung said. "Anybody saying otherwise is either stupid or an all-out liar."

Latest Headlines

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's 'personal vendetta' against law firm
April 15 (UPI) -- The Susman Godfrey law firm succeeded in temporarily stopping the Trump administration from blocking its access to federal facilities and revoking government contracts.
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Top Pentagon adviser placed on leave after leak investigation
April 15 (UPI) -- A top adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was escorted out of the Pentagon on Tuesday and placed on administrative leave following an investigation into leaks at the department, according to a Defense Departofficia
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Palin vs. N.Y. Times defamation retrial underway in Manhattan
April 15 (UPI) -- Another jury is hearing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times after a second federal trial got underway on Tuesday.
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
17-year-old shot in leg, 3 others injured in Dallas high school shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the Dallas, Texas area.
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Consumers can expect to pay more for Easter chocolates this year
WASHINGTON, April 15 (UPI) -- Because of high cocoa prices and the Trump administration's trade policy, this year has been especially stressful for small businesses in the chocolate industry.
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man wanted for allegedly killing estranged wife by stabbing outside Tennessee school
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday morning outside a Nashville area elementary school.
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democrats to go to El Salvador to seek release of illegally deported Maryland man
April 15 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers say El Salvador must return a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration or they will visit the central American nation this week to seek answers.
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Experts: CDC data showing spike in autism due to better awareness, other issues
April 15 (UPI) -- Diagnosed cases of autism in the United States are seeing an uptick, according to new data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jury selection underway in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury selection underway in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial
April 15 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Tuesday with Harvey Weinstein back in court over years-long sex crime allegations.
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.

