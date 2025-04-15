1 of 2 | Nashville police issued an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Candido Rubio-Perez. He was charging with criminal homicide for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Niurka Alfonso-Acevedo, 52, after she as found stabbed to death outside Chadwell Elementary School in Madison, a suburban neighborhood of Nashville. Photo Provided By Metropolitcan Nashville Police Department/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities are looking for a Tennessee man suspected of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday outside a Nashville area elementary school.

Nashville metro police issued an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Candido Raul Rubio-Perez.

He was charged with criminal homicide for allegedly killing Niurka Alfonso-Acevedo, 52, after she as found stabbed to death outside Chadwell Elementary School in Madison, a suburban neighborhood northeast of Nashville.

She was killed before students arrived. A school staff member found Alfonso-Acevdeo in the parking lot around 6 a.m. local time before 911 was called and officers shortly arrived, according to officials.

Alfonso-Acevdeo was employed since 2024 as a custodian at the school, where police speculate Rubio-Perez had waited for her in the parking lot before school hours.

He fled the scene after the attack.

It's unclear if the two currently have children in the school district in the Madison neighborhood and its 40,000 or so residents.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and entire Chadwell Elementary community during this time of loss," read a statement by Metro Nashville Public School system officials.

The investigation is ongoing. The school added there is "no ongoing threat" to the safety of students or staff.

Anyone with information about on whereabouts of Rubio-Perez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. MNPD say callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.